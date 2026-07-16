As Foldable Gadgets Move Beyond Smartphones, Aurzen Brings the ZIP Tri-Fold Pocket Projector Into Focus

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As foldable gadgets expand beyond smartphones into more everyday categories, Aurzen is highlighting ZIP, the world's first tri-fold pocket projector designed for people who want a big screen experience that feels easier to carry, easier to set up, and easier to use across daily mobile scenarios.

Unfold the Aurzen ZIP Tri-fold Pocket Projector to Watch Games

Unlike traditional projectors built for fixed rooms and permanent placement, ZIP is made for more flexible viewing. Its compact tri-fold design fits easily into a bag and adapts naturally to hotel rooms, dorms, apartments, studios, and other small or temporary spaces where a traditional screen setup may not make sense.

As interest grows in foldable gadgets that combine portability with real usability, ZIP brings that logic into a new projector format centered on convenience and everyday experience. Rather than acting like a smaller version of a conventional projector, ZIP is built as a lightweight screen companion for personal entertainment, casual sharing, and use on the move.

ZIP also fits naturally into lighter creative routines, from projecting reference images to visual planning, and other personal-use scenarios where an instant, repositionable screen can be useful.

For a limited time, U.S. customers can shop the ZIP lineup at special promotional pricing on www.aurzen.com. The ZIP Titanium Gold model is available for $199.99 with code ZIP50, while other color options are available for $299.99 in the U.S. This offer is valid through July 31.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award.

SOURCE Aurzen Official