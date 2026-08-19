As Franchises Race to Adopt AI, Franify Wins Gold Stevie® for Technical Innovation

Purpose-built franchise marketing platform earns top recognition for Reshift Media as brands seek technology that can balance centralized control with local execution

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franify, the AI-powered franchise marketing platform developed by Reshift Media, has won a Gold Stevie® Award for Technical Innovation of the Year at the 23rd Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs). The recognition arrives as franchise brands increasingly look to artificial intelligence and automation to solve one of the industry's most persistent marketing challenges: how to maintain national brand consistency while enabling relevant local marketing across a distributed network.

Franify brings franchise digital advertising, social media management, franchise development marketing, lead generation, analytics, reporting, local budgeting and billing, and AI-powered automation into one centralized ecosystem.

The Gold-winning nomination, "Franify: The World's Most Powerful Digital Marketing Platform Built for Franchises," recognizes technology designed specifically around the structure of franchise systems rather than adapting general-purpose enterprise marketing software to fit the franchise model.

More than 3,400 nominations were submitted to the 2026 International Business Awards by organizations across virtually every industry. Entries were evaluated by more than 300 professionals across 11 specialized juries during a two-month judging period.

A franchise-specific answer to a growing marketing problem

The platform brings franchise digital advertising, social media management, franchise development marketing, lead generation, analytics, reporting, local budgeting and billing, and AI-powered automation into one centralized ecosystem. Dedicated national and local workflows allow corporate teams to create and oversee campaigns while enabling franchise owners to activate and localize approved marketing in their own markets.

"Franchise marketing creates a structural tension that conventional marketing platforms often struggle to address," said Steve Buors, co-founder and CEO of Reshift Media. "Head office teams need control over brand standards, strategy and reporting, while individual franchise owners need marketing that's relevant to their local customers and simple to execute. Franify was engineered specifically around that national-local relationship."

Franify uses AI, automation and programmatic localization to adapt advertising and social content for individual locations while preserving brand standards. It also provides franchise-specific reporting that gives local owners visibility into their results while allowing head office teams to analyze performance across their network.

Recognition for years of franchise research and innovation

Franify was developed by Reshift Media based on more than 13 years of experience working in franchise marketing. The platform grew out of recurring challenges the company encountered while helping franchise organizations manage digital marketing across distributed networks, including disconnected tools, time-consuming local campaign setup, inconsistent execution and fragmented reporting.

"This award is meaningful because it validates the years of hard work, research and innovation that went into developing Franify," Buors said. "We did not set out to adapt generic marketing software for franchises. We built Franify around how franchise systems actually operate, taking into account the relationship between head office and local owners, the need for brand consistency and the opportunity to make sophisticated local marketing easier to execute at scale."

The 2026 Gold Stevie marks the third consecutive year Reshift Media has been recognized by the International Business Awards, following Marketing Disruptor of the Year wins in both 2024 and 2025.

What makes Franify different from other franchise marketing platforms

Franify is built specifically for franchisors, franchise marketing teams, franchise development teams, franchise owners and agencies managing franchise brands. Unlike general multi-location marketing tools, the platform is designed around franchise-specific national and local workflows.

Its capabilities include AI-assisted content creation and localization, cross-platform digital advertising, local geo-targeting, local budget controls and payment capture, social publishing, comments and review management, franchise development lead generation, dynamic landing pages, integrated lead capture, and national and local analytics. Franify can be used as self-serve software or paired with hands-on support from franchise marketing specialists.

For franchise brands evaluating the best franchise marketing software for their organization, Franify's distinction is its combination of purpose-built franchise workflows, AI-powered localization, integrated consumer and franchise development marketing, and optional expert support in a single platform.

To learn more about Franify, visit Franify.com. For more information about Reshift Media, visit ReshiftMedia.com.

About Franify

Franify is an AI-powered franchise digital marketing platform built specifically for franchise systems. Developed and owned by Reshift Media, Franify unifies social media management, cross-platform digital advertising, franchise development marketing, lead generation, analytics, reporting and marketing support in one centralized platform designed for both head office teams and local franchise owners. Learn more at Franify.com.

About Reshift Media

Reshift Media is an award-winning digital marketing and technology company specializing in franchise marketing. For more than 13 years, the company has helped franchise organizations connect national marketing strategy with effective local execution across digital advertising, social media, search, content, analytics and franchise development. Reshift Media is the creator and owner of Franify. Learn more at ReshiftMedia.com.

About the International Business Awards®

The International Business Awards are part of the Stevie Awards, which recognize achievement in the workplace worldwide. The 2026 International Business Awards received more than 3,400 nominations, with entries evaluated by more than 300 professionals across 11 specialized juries. More information and the complete list of winners are available at IBA.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE Reshift Media