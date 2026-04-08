Reshift Media launches Franify, the most powerful digital marketing platform built for franchises

Standard-setting software simplifies marketing with a singular, AI-powered solution

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reshift Media, widely recognized as one of the top digital marketing firms for franchises, announces the launch of Franify, a first-of-its-kind platform designed to unify and optimize digital marketing across franchise systems. The groundbreaking software was unveiled during a livestream event on April 8, 2026.

Reshift Media has launched Franify, a first-of-its-kind platform designed to unify and optimize digital marketing across franchise systems.

Purpose-built for the unique needs of franchisors and franchisees, Franify enables marketing teams to coordinate social media and paid advertising efforts across all locations, ensuring brand consistency while empowering local operators. With advanced automation, AI and programmatic localization, the platform streamlines campaign execution at scale, helping brands save time and significantly improve performance across Facebook, Instagram, Google and other key channels.

"Having worked with franchise companies for more than 13 years, our team has a unique understanding of how franchise systems actually operate, and Franify reflects that," said Steve Buors, CEO of Reshift Media. "With this software, franchise businesses can optimize their growth among consumers as well as prospective owners, all while striking the right balance between brand consistency and local flexibility."

Key features of Franify include:

Unified platform for launching and monitoring digital advertising campaigns at scale

Integrated paid advertising across major digital platforms, including Meta and Google

Real-time analytics, reporting and performance insights

AI-powered automation and programmatic localization

Scalable social media management across all franchise locations

Tools to manage posts, messages, reviews and engagement in one dashboard

"Managing marketing across numerous territories has always been a challenge," Buors said. "Franify helps manage that complexity, giving franchise brands a more efficient way to scale."

Beyond offering franchisors centralized views and improved brand consistency, the Franify app also simplifies digital marketing for local franchisees. Recognizing that franchisees manage a wide range of day-to-day responsibilities, Franify's local dashboard has been built to deliver powerful marketing capabilities in an easy-to-use, intuitive and mobile-first experience.

Designed to put everything franchisees need directly in the palm of their hand, the platform enables them to easily manage social media, activate and monitor advertising campaigns, review performance and respond to customer interactions, all from a single interface.

Every aspect of the local experience has been thoughtfully engineered around the realities of franchise operations, ensuring that franchisees can execute effective digital marketing with minimal time and effort, while still maintaining strong alignment with brand standards.

A widely respected name within the franchising industry, Reshift Media has partnered with more than 200 brands across 22 countries and has been named Best Franchise Marketing Firm by the Global Franchise Awards for four consecutive years.

To learn more about Reshift Media, visit: https://www.reshiftmedia.com.

About Reshift Media

Reshift Media is widely recognized as the world's best franchise marketing company, providing comprehensive digital solutions combined with proprietary software innovations. The company has represented top franchise brands in the home service, fast casual dining and pet care industries, among many others. Reshift Media has partnered with more than 200 brands spanning 22 countries and won a number of major awards, including Best Franchise Marketing Firm from the Global Franchise Awards, three years in a row. For more information, visit www.reshiftmedia.com.

SOURCE Reshift Media