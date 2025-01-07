As frigid temperatures hit the Southeast, resolve to save on energy bills in 2025 with programs and tips from Piedmont Natural Gas

Company's payment plans, assistance programs and energy-saving tips and tools can help customers manage seasonal bills and make budgeting easier year-round

Video: Factors that contribute to monthly natural gas bills

B-roll: Energy efficiency tips for natural gas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coming of the new year and icy temperatures descending on the region, Piedmont Natural Gas encourages customers to make the resolution to take control of their energy bills in 2025 by taking advantage of the company's tips, tools and assistance programs.

"As people think about changes they might make in the new year, consider adding 'saving on monthly energy bills' to the list," said Brian Weisker, senior vice president and president of Piedmont Natural Gas. "Colder temperatures typically lead to higher energy costs, but Piedmont has resources and programs to help customers stay warm while avoiding higher seasonal heating bills, as well as save money and energy all year long."

The Energy Information Administration reported in its October Winter Fuels Outlook that the average household energy usage for home heating will increase this winter because of colder temperatures compared to the previous year. Higher energy consumption related to colder temperatures is the largest contributor to increases in the average household's home-heating expenditures during the winter months.

A video explaining the factors that contribute to customers' natural gas bills is available on Piedmont's website.

"Piedmont remains committed to helping all our customers stay comfortable while managing their energy use, which is why we offer bill management programs, payment assistance, and energy-saving tips and tools," Weisker said.

Level out your bill with the Equal Payment Plan (EPP) program

Piedmont's free EPP program helps customers manage their budgets by leveling out a customer's natural gas bills, allowing them to pay a predictable, equal monthly amount to help avoid billing surprises. Piedmont determines this payment by adding up a customer's annual natural gas usage and then dividing it into the same payment amount each month. Learn more about the EPP program here.

Assistance for customers in need

Share the Warmth provides funds to local agencies to assist families with their utility bills, no matter the source of energy they use. Contact information for approved assistance agencies across Piedmont's service area is available at piedmontng.com/ShareTheWarmth .

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides assistance to pay for natural gas, electric and other energy sources customers use in their homes.

Piedmont says anyone in need can apply for this and other newly available programs to see if they qualify. For more information, go to piedmontng.com/AssistancePrograms . For detailed federal and state-specific information, go to piedmontng.com/WinterBills and click on your state.

Energy-saving tips and tools

Natural gas use typically spikes in the winter as customers combat low temperatures to stay warm. Below are tips to help manage your energy use when temperatures decline. B-roll of energy efficiency measures is available here.

Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting to help save. Installing a smart or programmable thermostat will reduce your energy use while you are asleep or away.

Installing a smart or programmable thermostat will reduce your energy use while you are asleep or away. Take advantage of sunny days. Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun to warm the house. Close drapes and blinds at night to help insulate your home, as windows can allow heat to escape.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun to warm the house. Close drapes and blinds at night to help insulate your home, as windows can allow heat to escape. Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy.

A dirty air filter makes a heating system work harder, which uses more energy. Manage your water heating temperature. Set your water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or consider installing an on-demand or tankless water heater that only heats water when you need it.

Set your water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or consider installing an on-demand or tankless water heater that only heats water when you need it. Seal your home. One of the quickest energy-saving tasks you can do is caulk, seal and weatherstrip all seams, cracks and openings to the outside. This can save 10% to 20% on your heating and cooling bills.

One of the quickest energy-saving tasks you can do is caulk, seal and weatherstrip all seams, cracks and openings to the outside. This can save 10% to 20% on your heating and cooling bills. Seal air ducts. Make sure the air ducts from your home's furnace and central air conditioner are properly sealed. Ducts that leak into the attic or crawl space can substantially increase your heating and cooling bills.

Make sure the air ducts from your home's furnace and central air conditioner are properly sealed. Ducts that leak into the attic or crawl space can substantially increase your heating and cooling bills. Consider insulation. Consider whether you need to add insulation to your ceilings, floors and walls. Insulation between the indoors and outdoors reduces energy demand, saving you money while improving the comfort of your home.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), distributes natural gas to more than 1.2 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: X, Facebook.

Media contact: Jason Wheatley

Media line: 877.348.3612

[email protected]

X: @PNG_JasonW

SOURCE Piedmont Natural Gas