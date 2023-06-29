As GBH Cashes Surprise $6 Million Gift, Bequest Management Expert Offers Guidance to Nonprofits on Best Practices to Instill Trust with Potential Benefactors

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Greater Boston woke up and read about how the late Maglione brothers from Malden left GBH a $6 million bequest – the public media stalwart's largest ever unrestricted gift. The gift from the brothers – who lived modestly and held working-class jobs – has elevated a conversation about bequests and has caught attention from fundraisers and philanthropic leaders across the country. Lindy Nash, a supervising attorney for Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick, Ltd.'s bequest management practice, encourages nonprofit leaders to examine their bequest management practices and provide potential hidden benefactors like the Maglione brothers with confidence in their mission to entice similar gifts from unheralded and unexpected donors.

Nash is available to offer expert analysis and perspective about charitable giving and bequests, including expert perspective on what procedures organizations should have in place to instill trust with potential benefactors.

"GBH has a reputation as one of the most trusted institutions in New England, and it's clear that the institution's mission and values resonated with the Maglione brothers. Every nonprofit leader should be thinking about how it can instill the same sense of trust and value with their donors," said Lindy Nash, Supervising Attorney for Bequest Management. "Stories like this inspire others to make planned giving arrangements and nonprofit executives and their development teams should capitalize on this public interest and make public commitments to best donor practices so they can share their own version of the Maglione brothers story."

Earlier this year, CCK released the Bequest Management Standards of Excellence that every nonprofit should embrace to ensure that donors' wishes are carried out and that charities receive the full amount of bequests left to them to support their mission. The seven standards have sparked conversation among nonprofit leaders about how to prepare for a coming increase in planned giving as the Baby Boomer generation ages with more individual wealth than any previous generation in history.

Lindy Nash serves as a Supervising Attorney in the Bequest Management practice of the firm. Her practice focuses on representing national charities and non-profit organizations in fulfilling the wishes of their charitable donors while maximizing gifts and minimizing any administrative burden. She supervises a skilled team of attorneys and paralegals who advocate for nonprofit institutions as beneficiaries of matured bequests. Through her work with the CCK Bequest Management team, Nash is adept at handling emerging and ongoing disputes between competing heirs or other beneficiaries. She ensures that each bequest distribution is handled efficiently while fulfilling the charities duty of good stewardship and accelerating bequest revenue.

Lindy Nash LinkedIn Profile:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lindy-nash-a6aa9b26/

About Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD

Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD is a nationwide law firm practicing Veterans Law, ERISA & Long-Term Disability Insurance Litigation, and Bequest Management. CCK has offices in Providence, RI and Houston, TX. More information available at https://cck-law.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Chenard, Half Street Group (for CCK)

[email protected]

SOURCE Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD