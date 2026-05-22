As Genetics Reshapes Healthcare, SCU Prepares Students for Growing Workforce

WHITTIER, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As genetics and genomics become more central in healthcare, demand is growing for professionals who can interpret increasingly complex genetic information, help translate scientific advances into clinical practice, and guide patients through critical and potentially life-changing healthcare decisions.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of genetic counselors is projected to grow 9% from 2024 to 2034, much faster than the average for all occupations. BLS also projects employment of medical scientists, a broader category that includes many research-focused roles in biomedical science, to grow 9% during the same period. Together, these projections point to growing demand for professionals who can support both the patient-facing and research-driven sides of genomic medicine.

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is preparing students to help meet that demand through its Master of Science in Human Genetics and Genomics and Master of Science in Genetic Counseling programs, which train graduates to work across clinical, research, and biotechnology settings where genomic medicine is rapidly expanding.

The need is being driven by the expanding use of genetic testing, precision medicine, rare disease diagnostics, inherited cancer risk assessment, and genomic tools in research and clinical care.

Emerging technologies such as advanced DNA analysis, gene editing, and the use of AI in genetic medicine are rapidly transforming how diseases are detected, understood, and treated. These advances are helping healthcare providers identify certain health risks earlier, better personalize treatments, and give patients more information than ever before about their risks and potential care options.

"Medicine is becoming increasingly individually‑focused as genomic technologies move from research into routine care," said Dr. Dan Handley, Program Director of SCU's Master of Science in Human Genetics and Genomics. "We now not only have tools that allow us to quickly sequence genetic information at ever‑lower cost, but also analyze and interpret the clinical implications of that information. As genomic technologies become more integrated into healthcare, there is a growing need for professionals who can innovate new technologies, deepen our understanding of the genomic basis of health and disease, and apply this knowledge to improve patient care."

As the science advances, healthcare providers and patients are also navigating increasingly complex conversations around genetic testing, inherited risk, and personalized care.

"As access to genetic information grows, so does the importance of helping patients understand what that information means for their lives and healthcare decisions," said Stephanie Gandomi, Program Director of SCU's Master of Science in Genetic Counseling program. "Genetic counselors help patients navigate deeply personal and often emotionally complex decisions while ensuring they have clear, accurate, and compassionate guidance."

SCU's Master of Science in Human Genetics and Genomics program prepares graduates for roles across research, biotechnology, laboratory, and clinical environments where genomic technologies are driving innovation and discovery. Its Master of Science in Genetic Counseling program prepares students to work directly with patients and families in healthcare settings where genetic testing and inherited risk assessment are becoming increasingly common. Together, the programs reflect a broader transformation taking place across healthcare as medicine moves toward more predictive, personalized, and data-informed models of care.

"The science is advancing rapidly, but healthcare remains fundamentally human," said Gandomi. "As genetics becomes more integrated into medicine, there will be increasing demand for professionals who can combine technical expertise with empathy, communication, and patient advocacy."

To learn more about SCU's genetics-related graduate programs, visit:

https://www.scuhs.edu/masters-degrees/master-of-science-in-human-genetics-and-genomics/

https://www.scuhs.edu/masters-degrees/master-of-science-in-genetic-counseling/

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only Integrative, Whole Health universities—teaching students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward for more than 100 years. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical & Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics and Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Clinical Psychology, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences