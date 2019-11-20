As Global Widget expands footprint in wholesale distribution, company names two key additions to its leadership team

"As an experienced and trusted brand in the CBD industry, our customers and our wholesale and retail partners know that the quality and compliance of all our products is our No. 1 goal," said Global Widget co-founder and co-CEO Kevin Collins. "Salim and Greg will ensure that our company continues to set the bar high in terms of manufacturing quality and compliance in a growing industry seeing a tremendous number of entrants into the CBD industry."

Baltagi brings over 25 years of experience in manufacturing, operations and supply chain management. He most recently served as senior vice president and COO for Polymer Logistics, where he led the organization's efforts to build new infrastructure to support its rapid gain of market share. Additionally, he led the design and launch of new sustainable, reusable transport packaging used by large retailers, including Wal-Mart and Kroger. Baltagi holds affiliations and memberships with the United Fresh Supply Chain Management Council, the Reusable Packaging Association Operations and Logistics Committee, and the Coleman Research Group Executive Committee.

Kalhorn previously served as assistant vice president of operations and transformation at Polymer Logistics and brings over 20 years of financial and operations experience to Global Widget. At Polymer Logistics, Kalhorn was responsible for a $55 million budget annually for transportation and multi-facility operations and achieved $5 million in annualized cost savings. Additionally, he designed and implemented policy documentation and standard operating procedures for departments and business cycles. Along with developing KPIs relating to transportation, facility operations and asset management, he also increased customer EDI compliance.

Global Widget, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the leading industrial hemp-derived CBD products manufacturer and distributor committed to revolutionizing the industry, starting with our consumer product lines Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script, and Pure Paws Hemp. Our competitive advantage is driven by our cGMP manufacturing standards and proven distribution model that lead to premium products and keeps our distributors, wholesalers and affiliates growing in step with a rapidly emerging industry. With our 110,000 square foot facilities in the U.S., we are constantly raising the bar on how to deliver the industry's best CBD experience through our formulation and multistage lab testing, our marketing and partnership support materials, and our focus on compliance.

