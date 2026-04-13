As GLP-1 Drugs Reshape Global Eating Habits, Meala FoodTech Bridges the Nutrition Gap with a Single-Ingredient Protein Solution

Israeli ingredient company's texturized pea protein enables food manufacturers to reformulate products with shorter ingredient lists, higher protein content, and better texture, addressing the core formulation challenge of the GLP-1 era

HAIFA, Israel, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLP-1 weight management therapies are changing how people eat. With adoption accelerating globally and tens of millions of users projected within the next five years, food manufacturers face a fundamental shift: consumers are eating smaller portions but demanding more from every bite. Higher protein content, cleaner labels, and greater nutritional density per serving have become baseline expectations.

Meala's nutrient-dense, high-protein vegetable patties Meala pea protein powder

Major food companies are increasingly reformulating their products and investing in functional nutrition to align with evolving consumer preferences. In this context, Meala's texturized pea protein is designed to simplify formulations while enhancing texture, nutritional value, and overall sensory performance. Replacing binders, emulsifiers, and stabilizers with clean-label alternatives typically requires multiple substitute ingredients, each addressing a single function. This is further complicated by protein fortification, which alters the product's sensory profile and necessitates even more additives- ultimately resulting in a cluttered label that contradicts the clean-label demand.

"GLP-1 is pushing the industry to rethink food design from a volume-based model to a value-per-bite model," said Hadar Ekhoiz Razmovich, CEO and Co-founder of Meala. "When people eat less, every bite has to work harder: nutritionally, sensorially, and functionally."

Meala FoodTech has developed a texturized pea protein platform that consolidates the functions of multiple texturizers into a single ingredient. The result: a shorter ingredient list, higher protein content, and no change to the product's taste, texture, color, or mouthfeel.

The company's texturized protein solution is commercially available through dsm-firmenich as Vertis™ PB pea. Although initially applied in meat alternatives, the technology also enables new product formats. Examples include a tofu schnitzel made with just four simple, recognizable ingredients and delivering more than 20g of protein, or vegetable-forward products that combine strong texture with high protein content. These applications highlight how simplified ingredient systems can support both product innovation and improved nutritional performance.

"Our approach is different because we integrate multiple functionalities into one clean-label solution," said Ekhoiz Razmovich. "We expect the winners to be solutions that combine clean-label positioning with real sensory performance and industrial practicality."

The global GLP-1 drug market is projected to reach $100 billion by 2027. Major food companies have already launched high-protein, GLP-1-friendly product lines.

About Meala FoodTech

Founded in 2021 by Hadar Ekhoiz Razmovich, Dr. Tali Feldman Sivan, and chef Liran Gruda, Meala FoodTech is an Israeli foodtech company dedicated to revolutionizing food production. The company has developed a proprietary texturized protein platform allowing manufacturers to replace hydrocolloids and eggs with a single, "better-for-you" ingredient. Meala has already achieved significant commercial milestones, including the European launch of its product in partnership with dsm-firmenich and Lasenor Emul. Backed by world-class investors including The Kitchen Hub, dsm-firmenich Ventures, Lasenor Emul SPA, EIT Food, and Milk & Honey Ventures, Meala is building a scalable, climate-smart platform to transform the global market for functional food ingredients.

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SOURCE Meala FoodTech