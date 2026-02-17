As Gold Breaks Higher, Whalen Global Advisors Releases "Precious Metals Top 25" with Micro-Cap Leader Up 300%

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whalen Global Advisors ("WGA") has released the WGA Precious Metals Top 25, a new monthly ranking of publicly traded miners, producers and exchange-traded funds focused on gold, silver, and other precious metal as the latest surge in metals prices drives renewed global investor demand.

R. Christopher Whalen

The inaugural list spans major global mining leaders, junior miners, and precious metals ETFs, offering investors a single benchmark for tracking the strongest publicly traded names in the sector. The top-performing stock in the group was San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (SNLGF), a micro-cap issuer that has gained more than 300% over the past eight months.

"With the sharp move upward in gold and silver prices, and growing concerns about the stability of the dollar and US financial markets, investor interest in precious metals is accelerating dramatically," notes WGA Chairman Christopher Whalen. "Despite the big price movements seen in 2025, we believe that the appreciation of gold against the fiat currencies and worthless crypto tokens is in the early stages."

The WGA Precious Metals Top 25 is available on the Top Rankings Page of The Institutional Risk Analyst website and is published monthly. The ranking is designed to serve as both a starting point for investor research and a benchmark for market performance across the precious metals sector. This includes a variety of issuers, including top global mining firms, junior miners and ETFs. As gold continues to grow as the world's chief monetary asset, WGA believes, investors in the US and around the world will increase exposure to gold and other hard commodities.

"We created the Precious Metals Top 25 through our own research and discussions with veteran asset managers around the world," Whalen notes. "Our goal was to create a representative list of stocks that can give our readers exposure to gold and other precious metals. We think of the list as a point of departure for investor research and also a benchmark for market movements in precious metals."

About Whalen Global Advisors LLC

Whalen Global Advisors LLC (WGA) is a New York-based consulting, risk analytics and publishing company that focuses on financial institutions and global markets. WGA publishes The Institutional Risk Analyst (ISSN 2692-1812), the IRA Bank Book (ISBN 978-0-692-09756-4) quarterly review, and the WGA Top Bank and Top Precious Metals rankings. For additional information, please contact us at: [email protected]

