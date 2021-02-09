As Growth Accelerates, Seniorlink Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Matt Marek as President

Marek joins Seniorlink after almost five years as President and CEO of Further, a leader in medical account innovation and provider of financial services for healthcare spending accounts, based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Further was created as a capability inside of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and was launched as an independent company when Marek assumed the role of CEO in 2016. During his tenure, Marek expanded Further's national footprint, securing exclusive relationships with nine insurance plans. In 2020, Further served almost 1 million members across 50 states.

Marek will help shape strategy for Seniorlink and will oversee operations as the company continues to expand its partnerships with state governments and managed care providers nationwide. Seniorlink's expansion comes amid growing demand for home and community-based services and supports where family caregivers play a pivotal role. More than 53 million Americans are caring for loved ones with disabilities, or who are aging or chronically ill, and their ranks have grown steadily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For 20 years, Seniorlink has provided family caregivers with solutions that combine human touch, unique care paths and simple but effective technology, allowing them to care for their loved ones, with confidence, at home," says Seniorlink CEO & Chairman Thomas Riley. "As the needs of this community grow, we are doubling our efforts to create new solutions that allow us to reach many more families. While we have made significant progress, opening our eleventh state in early 2021, Matt's leadership and reputation as an industry innovator will help us to expand our reach even more."

Prior to his role as President and CEO at Further, Marek spent 10 years at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, serving in a variety of roles, including Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer. He has also worked at United Healthcare and Progressive Insurance. Marek is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Business Administration.

"Seniorlink's unique model of care allows families to receive the support they need, where they need it – at home," Marek said. "I am excited to join Seniorlink as it meets accelerating demand for what I believe will be our country's most important resource for healthcare moving forward: family caregivers."

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. The Company's solutions combine Vela, Seniorlink's collaboration technology, with evidence-based clinical protocols and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.Seniorlink.com.

