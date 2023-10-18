As Halloween Approaches, Animal Welfare Group Reminds Pet Owners to Keep Pet Safety in Mind

Chief Veterinary Officer: "Halloween doesn't need to be tricky this year. By taking just a few precautions, the festivities can be a treat for all members of the family."

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans prepare for Halloween this year, American Humane—the country's first national animal welfare organization—is reminding pet owners to think about their four-legged friends. As children gear up to go trick-or-treating and adults pick out costumes and decorations, American Humane is providing a handful of safety tips for keeping pets safe. 

Below is a checklist of things you can do to prioritize pet safety this Halloween: 

  • Choose comfortable and non-restrictive costumes for your pets.
  • Keep chocolates and candies out of their reach, opting for pet-friendly treats instead.
  • Move lit candles, jack-o-lanterns, and other potentially hazardous Halloween decorations away from walking paths.
  • Have a quiet and secure space for your pets if they get overwhelmed. It should be indoors and away from visitors and parties.
  • Close doors when possible and keep a watchful eye on pets so they don't escape when trick-or-treaters come to the door.
  • Ensure your dog or cat has a microchip, collar, or ID tag in case they escape.

Dr. Thomas Edling, the Chief Veterinary Officer of American Humane, released the following statement:

"A little bit of planning will go a long way this Halloween. By choosing costumes that don't interfere with your pet's breathing, walking, vision and hearing, your furry friend can safely join in on the fun. When trick-or-treaters come to the door, keep your guard up so pets don't escape, and also make sure they have a quiet, secure space that's away from visitors and parties. And as children bring home their sweet stash, remember to keep all candy away from animals—especially products with artificial sweetener. Halloween doesn't need to be tricky this year. By taking just a few precautions, the festivities can be a treat for all members of the family."

