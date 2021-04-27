As Healthcare Industry Goes Virtual, 1-800 Notify Poised to Help

MIAMI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent closely watched annual study of healthcare payment trends finds the industry embracing a crucial shift toward digital, contactless payments, one part of 1-800 Notify, the premier platform for HIPAA-compliant automated communication between healthcare businesses and patients.

1-800 Notify provides automated telephone payments (IVR), appointment reminders, billing reminders, and notifications, a component of the "omnichannel" approach that offers patients the ability to pay their healthcare bills via their preferred payment channel - be it online, IVR, from their mobile device, or in person at their healthcare practitioner's front office.

The findings come in InstaMed's Trends in Healthcare Payments Eleventh Annual Report, which says the COVID-19 pandemic forced most channels of communication to go virtual, leading entire industries to re-imagine what it means to communicate with the people they serve. That may be crucial to healthcare businesses' survival.

"In the future, the relationship between consumers and providers may depend in greater part on payments. Many consumers would consider switching providers for a better payment experience," the study found.

1-800 Notify has embraced this shift, believing deeply that digital collaborations can make interactions more convenient in general, and this same logic applies to the collection and processing of healthcare bills.

"Our main focus is on each client's unique needs," says Martin Trautschold, chief executive officer of 1-800 Notify. "We actively work to tailor solutions to those needs and provide a reliable and scalable service, all at a price that is difficult for the competition to match. We are proud to say that our client retention rate is 98% percent, a testament to the reliability and quality of 1-800 Notify and our ability to deliver excellent customer service."

1-800 Notify's system benefits all participants in the healthcare system. It improves patient appointment attendance, wellness, and payments while also improving medical efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, physician groups, and medical billing firms.

Putting payment choice in the hands of patients empowers them to have a direct role in their medical care. It also makes the often unpleasant experience of being treated for a medical issue and later having to handle medical bills more manageable.

The design of the 1-800 Notify platform recognizes every patient's unique situation. For example, people who do not work traditional 9-to-5 hours can benefit from 1-800 Notify's 24/7 phone payment automated channel, allowing them to contact billing services and not miss important payment deadlines. In addition, it helps patients stay on top of their health and financial situations by sending them appointment reminders, billing reminders, and other notifications.

1-800 Notify is a partner of both InstaMed and Epic Systems. 1-800 Notify can be that can be fully integrated with any system, and can save doctors and healthcare practices time and money while offering a safe and convenient option for patients. With no long contract term commitment required, 1-800 Notify stands firmly behind the services it offers by allowing clients to cancel anytime, and invites companies the opportunity to learn more.

About 1-800 Notify

1-800 Notify is a healthcare communications firm that is fully HIPAA and PCI compliant, a partner of InstaMed, an Epic App Orchard Partner and integrates with many systems. 1-800 Notify improves patient appointment attendance, wellness and payments while improving efficiency for hospitals, systems, physician groups, and medical billing firms. Founded in 2011, 1-800 Notify has rapidly grown to support millions of inbound IVR autopay by phone calls, two-way appointment reminders, patient wellness and broadcast messages. 1-800 Notify is proud of its 98% client retention rate. We focus on learning each client's unique needs, tailoring solutions to those needs and providing a highly reliable and scalable service -- all at a price that is difficult for our competition to match. For more information, visit www.1800notify.com.

