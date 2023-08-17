As home improvement growth slows, consumers turn to e-commerce

News provided by

YipitData

17 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

YipitData industry report shows Amazon growing share, ranking second behind The Home Depot

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home improvement industry has seen significant sales shifts towards online shopping, with generalist retailers such as Amazon making significant market share gains against specialty retail leaders such as The Home Depot. YipitData's State of the Home Improvement Industry Report provides visibility into the dynamics of the $220 billion home improvement market, covering industry trends and growth by channel, retailer and subcategory.

Continue Reading
Generalist retailers are making gains in the home improvement industry. Amazon lags Home Depot in market share by only 2.6 pp.
Generalist retailers are making gains in the home improvement industry. Amazon lags Home Depot in market share by only 2.6 pp.

  • Home improvement GMV sales growth at a modest 2-3% YoY in 1H 2023 vs 23.5% YoY in 2021.
  • More than ⅓ of total home improvement sales in 2023 were made online. Generalist retailers, led by Amazon, are capitalizing on the shift to e-commerce.
  • Various subcategory performance is evolving due to consumer preference changes, including hand & power tools, outdoor power equipment, and lawn & garden.

"Our goal is to help retailers and brands answer their key questions on evolving consumer behavior with actionable data," said Dan Pellegrinelli, VP of Research at YipitData. "The re-calibration of baseline consumer behavior is impacting each category differently in 2023. The home improvement sector deserves to be watched as pandemic spending grew the category significantly."

YipitData, a leading market research data provider, today announced the launch of the 1H23 State of the Home Improvement Industry Report, an analysis on the performance of the market over time. The report, compiled by YipitData's retail and ecommerce analysts, tracks trends and estimated sales using the company's trusted alternative data solutions.

To dive deeper into the data and find out what's driving these changes, contact [email protected]. The full report is available at yipitdata.com/resources/white-papers/1h23-hi-industry-report.

About YipitData
With over 205MM home improvement data points annually, YipitData has coverage across 8k distinct brands and key retailers, including Home Depot and Lowe's, giving you the visibility you need to make better business decisions. Our proprietary approach combines data (physical/email receipt, cc, web-scraped, etc) with predictive modeling to give you the most accurate and granular read on your market performance with only 7-10 days of lag. For more information, visit YipitData.com.

SOURCE YipitData

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.