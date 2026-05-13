As Homeowners Face Rising Costs Rooter Hero Founder John Akhoian Highlights the Growing Importance of Preventative Home Maintenance

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As homeowners wrestle with increasing repair costs, industry experts are sounding the alarm on a frequently overlooked issue: home infrastructure maintenance. Understanding your home's primary systems (plumbing, HVAC, electrical, etc.) and keeping them maintained can be the difference between minor wear and tear and system failures that cost you thousands.

John Akhoian, CEO and co-founder of Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, has recently been featured in Forbes, Real Simple, and AZ Big Media, where he contributed expert insights on sewer line cleaning and maintenance, drain health, and smart home integrations for leak detection.

In Forbes, Akhoian provided his perspective on the importance of sewer line cleaning. "Drain cleaning helps resolve issues such as root intrusion, scale and grease buildup, and minor blockages or line narrowing," says Akhoian to Forbes. With sewer line repairs often costing thousands of dollars, good maintenance routines are critical.

Meanwhile, in Real Simple, Akhoian addressed a common but costly household habit: pouring grease down the drain. The feature detailed how this practice contributes to long-term pipe buildup, blockages, and sewer system damage, often leading to otherwise avoidable emergency repairs.

In AZ Big Media, Akhoian contributed to a broader discussion on smart home innovation and the value of connected systems in residential properties. Plumbing and water management systems are also becoming part of the broader smart home ecosystem, offering new opportunities for early leak detection and damage prevention.

Akhoian is passionate about homeowner education, especially for new homeowners facing these maintenance challenges for the first time. In a recent blog on the Rooter Hero website, Akhoian demystifies plumbing maintenance for first-time homeowners.

"We're seeing a major change in how people think about their homes," Akhoian said. "The biggest issues we respond to are often the result of small issues that go unnoticed. Education is one of the most powerful tools homeowners have."

About John Akhoian

John Akhoian is the co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a leading plumbing and HVAC company serving California and Arizona. He is an industry expert focused on advancing homeowner education, service transparency, and infrastructure reliability across residential and commercial systems.

About Rooter Hero

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of commercial and residential plumbing and drain services across California and Arizona. Known for fast, reliable service and a community-first approach, Rooter Hero offers comprehensive plumbing solutions delivered by licensed professionals.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit www.rooterhero.com. To keep up to date with Rooter Hero's current coupons and specials, visit www.rooterhero.com/coupons. Media Contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air