Rooter Hero Announces Fourth of July Plumbing Specials and 24/7 Service Availability Throughout Holiday Weekend

$250 OFF a water heater replacement

$17.76 water heater flush with any standard service call

NOTE: Coupons cannot be combined

Holiday weekends like the 4th of July often see a rise in plumbing repair calls. Extra demand on home plumbing systems from large social gatherings, cookouts, overnight guests, and other events like World Cup watch parties can put additional pressure on aging or already stressed plumbing systems.

"Summertime gatherings can expose existing plumbing issues," said John Akhoian, Founder of Rooter Hero. "A toilet that clogs regularly, a water heater that's underperforming, or leaky faucets can quickly turn into a stressful situation when more people are using the system at once."

Rooter Hero encourages homeowners to take a few preventative steps before celebrations begin:

Schedule an inspection if you already know your plumbing system has an ongoing issue

Address recurring toilet clogs or slow drains before guests arrive

Avoid pouring grease, oils, and food scraps down kitchen drains after cookouts

Locate and test emergency water shutoff valves so everyone knows how to stop water flow if a fixture overflows or breaks

Rooter Hero also encourages homeowners to understand which issues typically require immediate repair service and which may wait until after the holiday.

When should I call for emergency plumbing service?

Call immediately if you experience active flooding, a burst pipe, a sewage backup, a loss of hot water, a dramatic change in water pressure, or if no toilets in the house or apartment are functioning. Fast action can help reduce property damage and restore essential services.

Which plumbing issues can wait?

Minor faucet drips, a slow drain, isolated fixture issues, or small leaks that can be safely contained may not require emergency service. If you are unsure, Rooter Hero recommends calling for guidance.

Are all Rooter Hero locations open throughout the Fourth of July weekend?

Yes, every Rooter Hero location in California and Arizona offers 24/7 emergency service throughout the holiday period, including nights, weekends, and the 4th of July.

Visit the Rooter Hero website to find a location near you.

Why would I consider a water heater flush now?

Annual water heater flushing helps remove sediment buildup that can reduce efficiency, shorten equipment lifespan, and affect hot water performance. Both conventional and tankless water heaters require yearly flushing.

Now is the perfect time because, in addition to checking off an item on your household to-do list, you can take advantage of Rooter Hero's $17.76 water heater flush coupon (reduced price when scheduled with any standard service call)!

How do I schedule service?

Homeowners can call 1-833-806-4057 or visit https://www.rooterhero.com/ any time to schedule service.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of residential plumbing and drain services in California and Arizona. Known for fast, reliable service and a community-first approach, Rooter Hero takes pride in delivering comprehensive, high-quality plumbing work tailored to each customer's unique needs.

To learn more about Rooter Hero, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit https://www.rooterhero.com/. To learn about the company's seasonal specials, visit https://www.rooterhero.com/coupons/. Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air