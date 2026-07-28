Rooter Hero Encourages Homeowners to Conserve Water During Summer Heat

Simple plumbing tips can lower water bills, prevent hidden leaks, and help homeowners avoid costly water damage.

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As burst pipes make headlines in Southern California, Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is encouraging homeowners to take a few simple steps to reduce water waste and protect their plumbing systems, especially as we head into the hottest part of the year.

Rooter Hero logo with cartoon plumber in a blue Rooter Hero shirt holding a red toolbox. Blue and red text says, "here to save your day: Rooter Hero."

During the summer, water use increases significantly, putting greater stress on home plumbing systems. Additionally, as plumbing systems age, leaks and breaks in plumbing lines become more common. In cities like Los Angeles, where the majority of homes were built before 1970, aging plumbing is a worry for many homeowners.

"Summer is when we see water usage spike," said John Akhoian, Founder of Rooter Hero. "A sprinkler head that breaks the day after you leave for vacation or a small plumbing leak that goes unnoticed can waste an incredible amount of water, and spike your water bill by hundreds of dollars."

Rooter Hero recommends the following water-saving practices as we move into the hottest part of the summer:

Water your yard early in the morning to reduce evaporation.

Don't wait to repair dripping faucets, leaking hose bibs, and running toilets.

Inspect sprinkler heads regularly for damage or misalignment that may cause them to spray onto sidewalks or driveways.

Install smart water sensors, leak detectors, and/or irrigation controllers to avoid unnecessary watering and alert you at the first sign of unusual usage.

Run dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads to maximize water efficiency.

Reducing unnecessary water use, especially during a heatwave, can help you save money while supporting broader community conservation efforts during periods of high demand.

For homeowners taking summer vacations, Rooter Hero recommends taking a few additional precautions before locking the door:

Check your water meter before you leave and understand what normal usage looks like for you. When you get back in town, you can check your water bill and confirm that usage during the period you were gone looks typical or as expected.

When you get back in town, you can check your water bill and confirm that usage during the period you were gone looks typical or as expected. Consider installing a smart leak detection system. Modern leak detectors monitor water flow and alert homeowners through a smartphone app if unusual water usage is detected. Some systems can even automatically shut off the home's water supply when a major leak occurs.

Modern leak detectors monitor water flow and alert homeowners through a smartphone app if unusual water usage is detected. Some systems can even automatically shut off the home's water supply when a major leak occurs. Know where your home's main water shutoff valve is located. If the house will be vacant for several days or longer, many homeowners choose to shut off the main water supply before leaving.

If the house will be vacant for several days or longer, many homeowners choose to shut off the main water supply before leaving. Inspect outdoor plumbing before departure. Check hose bibs, sprinkler heads, and exposed outdoor pipes for leaks or damage.

More helpful homeowner resources from Rooter Hero:

For homeowners looking for a comprehensive pre-vacation checklist, Rooter Hero has published The Ultimate Pre-Vacation Home Checklist.

Should you discover a plumbing leak or other problem, whether you're home or away, read this blog on when to call an emergency plumber vs a regular plumber.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of residential plumbing and drain services in California and Arizona. Known for fast, reliable service and a community-first approach, Rooter Hero takes pride in delivering comprehensive, high-quality plumbing work tailored to each customer's unique needs.

To learn more about Rooter Hero, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit www.rooterhero.com. For additional homeowner tips and seasonal maintenance advice, visit the Rooter Hero blog. For seasonal specials and deals, visit www.rooterhero.com/coupons. Media contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air