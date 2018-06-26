As Houston Prepares To Host Gastech Exhibition And Conference 2019, Growing LNG Exports Could Offset Trade Deficit With The European Union

A recent analysis from industry group LNG Allies forecasts that the U.S. could see up to $3 trillion in economic benefits from LNG exports through 2050, more than enough to potentially offset the billion-dollar trade deficits with European Union member states.

Houston, Texas has long been the "energy capital of the world" and as home to three major industry players in the LNG space, its importance only continues to grow. September 17 – 19 2019 Houston will host Gastech, the world's premiere natural gas, LNG, and energy conference and exhibition.

"We chose Houston because it is the world's energy epicentre and at the heart of north America's LNG renaissance," said Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events. "Dozens of the largest natural gas and LNG organisations have their global headquarters here, and we expect to see many new LNG export projects announced in the coming months."

It's the first time in two decades that Houston, and the U.S., have been chosen to host more than 30,000 expected attendees, 700 exhibitors, and 3,500 delegates. Gastech brings together all three industry segments and serves as a business to business meeting platform for both the gas and LNG industry by delivering a business-centric 360-degree perspective with the most up-to-date commercial-strategic and technical content. The comprehensive conference program features Ministerial and CEO panels, as well as 360 speakers leading more than 100 technical and strategic conference sessions.

"There's no better time for Gastech to come back to Houston," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, "The United States is now a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in over half a century, and Houston will be at the center of that commerce."

Katharine MacGregor , Deputy Assistant Secretary, Land and Minerals Management, U.S. Department of the Interior joins Gastech officials June 26 for a launch reception during World Gas Conference in Washington. DC.

