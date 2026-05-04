As Hundreds of MNA Nurses and Healthcare Professionals Rally at State House for May 5th Day of Action, Annual Survey Results Sound Alarm about Workplace Violence

95% of nurses support legislation to address workplace violence

BOSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As workplace violence continues to threaten the safety of nurses, healthcare professionals, and patients across the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) is holding a "Safety First" Day of Action at the Massachusetts State House on Tuesday, May 5 to Kick off National Nurses Week.

The MNA Day of Action comes as new findings from the 2026 "State of Nursing in Massachusetts" survey reveal the alarming scale of violence faced by nurses on the job, reinforcing the urgent need for Senate action on An Act Requiring Health Care Employers to Develop and Implement Programs to Prevent Workplace Violence (H.4767/S.1718).

Day of Action Event Details

What: Legislators will hear from hundreds of nurses and healthcare professionals about what needs to be done to make healthcare spaces safer in the Commonwealth.

When: Tuesday, May 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (speaking program at 11:30 a.m. at the Grand Staircase)

Where: Massachusetts State House, Boston, MA.

Workplace Violence: A Safety Crisis

Each year for National Nurses Week (May 6-12), the MNA conducts a statewide survey of primarily non-union registered nurses. The full results also cover quality of care, nurse staffing, emergency preparedness and other topics. Those results will be released later in the week. The workplace violence results confirm many years of data showing that assaults against nurses increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained dangerously persistent.

69% of nurses report having experienced at least one incident of workplace violence in the past two years (up from 57% in 2019), rising to 79% among newer nurses.

74% of community hospital nurses say workplace violence is a serious problem.

95% of nurses support legislation to address workplace violence.

"Workplace violence is a daily, dangerous reality for nurses and healthcare professionals across Massachusetts," said Katie Murphy, a practicing ICU nurse and MNA President. "No one should have to fear being assaulted while caring for patients. These survey results make clear that the Senate must act now to pass legislation protecting and supporting caregivers."

Legislation Offers a Clear Path for Violence Prevention

An Act Requiring Health Care Employers to Develop and Implement Programs to Prevent Workplace Violence (H.4767/S.1718) passed the Massachusetts House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support in November 2025, advancing to the State Senate for consideration.

The legislation, developed through historic cooperation among the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (MHA), the MNA, and 1199SEIU Massachusetts, features comprehensive policy reform designed to reduce workplace violence by:

Requiring all hospitals to complete facility-specific risk assessments and implement comprehensive violence prevention programs tailored to those findings.

Engaging frontline staff in developing assessments and prevention plans, ensuring workforce-informed training, and making written plans available to all employees and labor organizations.

Strengthening enforcement through DPH licensing requirements, regular reporting, and enhanced job protections for workers, including additional paid leave for employees who are assaulted.

About the State of Nursing Survey

Beacon Research interviewed 484 registered nurses in March 2026 randomly selected from the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing list. The MNA will release the full survey results during National Nurses Week.

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association