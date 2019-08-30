As Hurricane Dorian Approaches the U.S., New Allstate Study Reveals Nearly 60% of Americans Are Unprepared for a Natural Disaster

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a dangerous but familiar mindset: "It won't happen to me." FEMA reports hurricanes and typhoons have more than doubled since 1980 and nearly 70% of Americans say they're concerned about natural disasters, yet 6 in 10 admit they don't have a disaster plan because they don't think it will happen to them, according to a new Allstate study[1].

"It's a scary statistic considering Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit the U.S. coastline in the next few days," said Allstate's Chief Claims Officer, Ken Rosen. "With extreme weather and natural disasters more frequent and severe, communities face a lot of complex issues and real danger."

The state of Florida and 12 counties in Georgia are predicted to be in Dorian's path—impacting more than 21 million people—according to multiple news sources. Taking a few precautions before the storm hits can keep loved ones safe and make the recovery easier.

Preparing for a Disaster: Controlling What You Can

Allstate urges residents to listen to local authorities and law enforcement as they make decisions about evacuating and returning home. Here are three ways to protect your possessions:

Quickly identify items you want to bring. If you evacuate, think about what is priceless to you, like heirlooms, keepsakes and pictures. If time allows, take photos or video of all your possessions to make the claim process easier. Collect important papers. Put bank and financial information, bills, checkbooks, insurance policies, birth certificates and identification in a waterproof container. Know your policy. Check whether your homeowners insurance policy provides reimbursement for increased living expenses when you can't use your home because of civil authority orders. Does your auto policy cover damage from flying objects or rising water? In some states, coastal homeowners may have wind and flood insurance with a different company than their primary homeowners policy; gather all information and policy numbers.

"We analyze vast amounts of data every day to identify risks and improve our products and services to protect people from life's uncertainties." said Rosen. "When disaster happens, we and our dedicated catastrophe team get customers and communities on the road to recovery."

For more hurricane tips, check out the Hurricane Preparedness Guide (https://www.allstate.com/blog/tag/hurricane/) on the Allstate Blog.

[1] This poll was conducted between July 9-11, 2019, on behalf of Allstate by Morning Consult, among a national sample of 2,200 adults. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, educational attainment, gender, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 2%.

SOURCE Allstate

Related Links

http://www.allstate.com

