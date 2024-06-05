AS HURRICANE SEASON OFFICIALLY KICKS OFF, DELTEC HOMES ROLLS OUT A NEW LINE OF HURRICANE-READY PREDESIGNED HOMES

--MADE SIMPLER, FASTER AND MORE AFFORDABLE--

ASHEVIILE, N.C., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasters are predicting an "extremely active" 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, using adjectives like "explosive" and "super charged." Over 60 million Americans live in the areas vulnerable to hurricanes- and homeowners up and down the Atlantic coast and around the Gulf of Mexico – especially in hurricane prone regions in Florida – are taking notice.

"Being ready for extreme weather is now more crucial than ever. Deltec's round homes are precision engineered to resist hurricane-force winds, and with climate change increasing storm intensity, a hurricane-resilient home is a smart investment. Our track record against extreme weather is unmatched," states Steve Linton, president, Deltec Homes.

This level of superior hurricane resilience has only been available in custom-designed homes—until now. Deltec has developed a new collection of predesigned homes that are faster to build, more affordable and now Hurricane Ready for wind up to 190 miles per hour.

The 360° Signature Collection features circular, single-story, free-standing homes with no wings or connected structures –optimized for strength and energy efficiency. Linton continues: "Because each 360° Signature home is predesigned and highly efficient to manufacture, we can pass along significant savings in both time and cost to the homebuyer – approximately a 25% savings as compared to a custom-designed Deltec." The collection offers six new predesigned models (from 500 to 2,000 square feet) and 32 different floor plans to choose from. Historically, the Deltec design and manufacturing process is a minimum of eight months to a year. Now, this new collection delivers on a fast track: a four-month timeline.

HURRICANE STRONG

360° Signature homes are designed to withstand winds up to 190 miles per hour and are available throughout the US Atlantic and Gulf coasts and the Caribbean. Three levels of Hurricane Ready design are available: 160 mph, 170 mph plus high impact windows and 190 mph.

Deltec makes it possible to build a precision engineered high-performance round home anywhere in the world. Deltec shell components are manufactured in Asheville NC and delivered to the home's building site where it can be assembled and finished by a local builder. Deltec has spent decades perfecting its craft of precision engineering -- delivering high performance homes with structural integrity, and a 99.9% success rate against extreme weather for homes built in the last 30 years.

"We are excited to offer this new collection of homes – not only because they are hurricane-ready and engineered for strength – but also because of the unique panoramic views created by the round design – allowing the homeowner to truly experience the natural landscape of the outdoors" says Linton. The 360° Signature Collection takes full advantage of Deltec's trademark biophilic design, and the natural geometry of a Deltec home, with its large open spaces, vaulted ceilings and flowing curved walls, creating a "spacious at any size" dynamic that makes the home feel much larger than the actual square footage.

A deep connection to nature has always been central to Deltec's design philosophy, and the Hurricane Ready 360° Signature collection lets homeowners live with peace of mind in beautiful coastal locations, even when extreme weather threatens.

For more information, visit DeltecHomes.com

Contact: Karen Parziale, 201-927-8536 / [email protected]

