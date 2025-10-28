As Hurricane Season Peaks, Hydraloop Highlights Water Vulnerabilities in Florida and Offers a Resilient Recycling Solution

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season at its peak and Tropical Storm Humberto active, alongside forecasts of potential new systems threatening Florida's east coast, residents and communities face heightened risks of water disruptions. Past hurricanes, such as Ian and Irma, have demonstrated how flooding can contaminate public water supplies, trigger boil-water notices, overwhelm sewage systems, and cause shortages of bottled water, leaving households without safe access to essential needs like flushing toilets or basic hygiene for days or weeks. Power outages exacerbate the issue by halting water pumps, while well contamination and industrial overflows create additional health hazards. With NOAA reporting eight named storms so far this season and forecasting 13-18 total, including 5-9 hurricanes, Hydraloop is raising awareness about these vulnerabilities and presenting its graywater recycling systems as a practical, decentralized solution for water resilience.

Hydraloop's H300 and H600 systems recycle graywater from showers, baths, and washing machines into safe, non-potable water for uses like toilet flushing, irrigation, and laundry, providing an independent supply that operates during municipal outages. Certified to NSF/ANSI 350 standards and chemical-free, these IoT-enabled units utilize advanced methods, including sedimentation, aerobic bioreactors, and UV disinfection, for reliable, low-maintenance performance. By reusing up to 45% of household water, they reduce strain on Florida's water infrastructure, cutting overall consumption and wastewater by 25-45% while offering peace of mind in storm-prone areas. Now available statewide through a network of certified installers, Hydraloop offers options for new builds or retrofits in spaces such as garages or utility rooms, empowering homeowners and developers to integrate water security into their properties.

"Florida's hurricanes don't only damage our homes; they expose our dependence on fragile water systems," said Sofia Corsetti, Hydraloop's Strategic Growth and Partnerships Manager. "By recycling graywater onsite, we help communities stay functional when supplies dwindle, turning a vulnerability into strength."

To support adoption, Florida offers incentives aligned with resilience goals: a state tax rebate covering up to 50% of costs (maximum $4,200 per system, for installations within 18 months), 25-35% density bonuses for developers (25% for 75% coverage, 35% for 100%), up to $1,000 cash credits through the Florida Water Star Program in select counties, and 2 ROGO points for expedited approvals in growth-managed areas. Combined with Hydraloop's global recognitions, including CES 2020 Best of the Best and the UN WIPO Global Award, these measures make sustainable water management accessible amid rising climate challenges.

About Hydraloop

Hydraloop is a global leader in decentralized water recycling, helping homes, businesses, and communities reduce water waste and enhance resilience. Its award-winning, app-monitored systems are designed for seamless integration, supporting Florida's efforts to combat water scarcity. For more on preparing for hurricane impacts, visit hydraloop.com/florida-builders or contact [email protected].

Contact:

Lizette Fernandez

Creative Mindworks

M: 305.785.6777 | E: [email protected]

SOURCE Hydraloop