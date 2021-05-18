As Independent Bookstores Close Down, One Publisher Pledges to Help

Independent bookstores are intended to be at the center of this Pre-Release Book Club. Covid-19 has shifted the way bookstores operate, with their online shops being more important than ever. While book sales soared in 2020, brick-and-mortar stores across the United States shut down. According to Publisher's Weekly, by October 2020, bookstore sales were down by 31% compared to the same time in 2019.

Level 4 Press CEO, William Roetzheim, believes that publishers have a responsibility to help these indie bookstores. "Level 4 has designed the club to jump start orders for neighborhood bookstores, letting book lovers support their favorite stores," says Roetzheim. After readers pre-order a paperback book through the club, participating bookstores will distribute the copy. Readers can pick up their new book at the bookstore or arrange for it to be delivered to their doorstep. The inaugural book for the club is The Field of Wrongdoing, a female-led thriller in the vein of Gone Girl, by USA Today Bestseller Lili St. Germain.

Level 4 Press has found a unique and innovative way to support indie bookstores. The Pre-Release Book Club not only gives members steep discounts on books, but it helps keep the independent bookstore community alive.

Originally founded in 2006 with a focus on poetry, Level 4 Press has won nine literary gold medals and 24 finalist awards, including Forward Magazine Audiobook of the Year; Poetry Foundation Best Verse Drama; Bill Fisher Award for Best New Fiction; USA Book News Best Audiobook; Indie Excellence Awards for Best Poetry and Best Current Events Book; and Forward Magazine Book of the Year finalist.

