As Industry Consolidation Sweeps Through Healthcare, Family-Owned Ecotex Remains Focused on Long-Term Hospital Laundry Partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of the healthcare services industry is experiencing consolidation and ownership turnover, family-owned Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service continues to invest in the future of hospital and patient care.

As a privately owned, multi-generational family enterprise since 1959, Ecotex is committed to sustained investment in people, infrastructure and product innovation to support long-term hospital partnerships across North America.

Ecotex owns and operates regional plants built for reliability, redundancy, and emergency backup capacity, including the largest healthcare laundry plant in North America. In November 2023, Ecotex returned to full family ownership for the first time since 2016 when the Bartsch family repurchased all Fengate's interests.

"We measure success in decades-long partnerships, not investment cycles," said Bryan Bartsch, President and Chief Executive Officer. "For three generations, our family has built relationships with healthcare organizations that rely on us for consistency, trust, and accountability over many years. That long-term focus lets us invest in product innovation, maintain the equipment and systems that keep our HLAC and Hygienically Clean Healthcare accreditations in place, and fully support our hospital partners across the 5 to 20-year contract cycles they operate in."

Private equity activity in North American healthcare reached a record $191 billion in 2025, according to Bain & Company (Global Healthcare Private Equity Report 2026), with $62 billion in provider and related services alone, a 57 per cent year-over-year increase. Private equity firms have acquired providers across hospital-facing services including clinical staffing, food services, sterilization, and linen services, raising questions for hospital procurement teams about service quality and continuity of investment.

How Independent, Family-Owned Ecotex Delivers Advantages for Hospitals

Sustained investment in product innovation. The ECO-Gown® patient gown reduces hospital costs by 25-50% and disposable medical waste by 80% per gown. The Compel® and ProMax® surgical gown lines deliver 93% waste reduction and 64% cost reduction in operating rooms.

The ECO-Gown® patient gown reduces hospital costs by 25-50% and disposable medical waste by 80% per gown. The Compel® and ProMax® surgical gown lines deliver 93% waste reduction and 64% cost reduction in operating rooms. Clinical infection control standards at every facility. Ecotex processes more than 250 million pounds of healthcare textiles annually across multiple HLAC and Hygienically Clean Healthcare accredited facilities, with continuous investment in chemical dispensing, wash monitoring, and quality control systems. The company recently completed re-accreditations across multiple regional plants.

Ecotex processes more than 250 million pounds of healthcare textiles annually across multiple HLAC and Hygienically Clean Healthcare accredited facilities, with continuous investment in chemical dispensing, wash monitoring, and quality control systems. The company recently completed re-accreditations across multiple regional plants. Leadership that stays in place through full hospital contract cycles. Hospital supply contracts often span 5 to 20 years, meaning Ecotex's family leadership is in place at signing and during renewal a decade later. President and CEO Bryan Bartsch is the third generation of family ownership and has led the company since 2002. Ecotex serves more than 700 healthcare facilities across North America, with 20% compounded annual growth driven by long-term hospital partnerships.

About Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service:

Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service is a privately owned, family-led company that has been delivering healthcare linen and laundry services people count on since 1959. Now led by the third generation of the Bartsch family under President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Bartsch, the company partners with hospitals and long-term care facilities across Canada and the United States to deliver reliable, sustainable, and certified linen processing at scale. Ecotex holds HLAC, Hygienically Clean Healthcare, and Clean Green certifications. For more information, visit ecotex-hls.com.

SOURCE Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service