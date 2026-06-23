As Institutions Tokenize Trillions, OpenAssets and OpenZeppelin Pair Tokenization Infrastructure With Institutional-Grade Security

OpenAssets and OpenZeppelin are bringing tokenization infrastructure and institutional-grade security into one motion, so financial institutions can move assets onchain on proven infrastructure, validated to the security standard institutional capital requires.

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAssets, the leading digital asset infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic partnership with OpenZeppelin, the security standard for onchain finance and secure smart contract development.

Strategic Partnership Announcement

OpenAssets' network includes the world's largest exchange, ICE, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, the world's largest cloud computing platform, Amazon AWS, the world's largest digital sports platform, Fanatics, as well as Mysten Labs, KraneShares, Partior, Chainlink, and many other leading institutions. OpenZeppelin brings deep expertise from securing over $35 trillion in on-chain value transferred through OpenZeppelin Contracts, and securing leading protocols and institutions globally, including DTCC, WisdomTree, ANZ Bank, Uniswap, Stellar, the Ethereum Foundation, and more.

OpenAssets customers deploying white-label tokenization platforms gain streamlined access to OpenZeppelin's security and development services, while OpenZeppelin's customers exploring institutional tokenization can leverage OpenAssets' proven infrastructure. This brings platform deployment and security validation into a single motion, helping institutions accelerate time-to-market while maintaining the high bar for institutional compliance.

"Institutional capital demands institutional security standards," said Surendra Kalidindi, COO and CTO of OpenAssets. "OpenZeppelin brings proven expertise in smart contract security, development best practices, and standards leadership. By partnering with OpenZeppelin, our customers gain additional access to security services and technical capabilities that ensure institutional-grade deployments with confidence in the underlying smart contract infrastructure."

"Institutional capital will only move onchain at scale when the underlying infrastructure meets the standards that capital markets require," said Jonathan Alexander, CTO at OpenZeppelin. "OpenAssets has built tokenization infrastructure already being adopted by major institutions. Pairing that with OpenZeppelin security validation from the team behind the libraries securing $35 trillion in onchain value will ensure these deployments meet the highest institutional standards."

The companies expect ongoing collaboration around standards development, technical architecture patterns, and security best practices for institutional digital asset infrastructure, contributing to the broader ecosystem's maturation toward enterprise-grade deployment standards.

About OpenAssets

OpenAssets builds infrastructure for digital financial systems. Through shared standards and purpose-built technology for real-world asset tokenization and sovereign digital currency, the company works with institutions, governments, and technology companies to modernize capital markets infrastructure. OpenAssets is developing and contributing the open standards for tokenization in collaboration with the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust. Learn more at openassets.to.

About OpenZeppelin

OpenZeppelin is the security standard for onchain finance. Since 2015, the company has set the bar for smart contract security through the industry-standard OpenZeppelin Contracts library, behind $35 trillion in value transferred, and 900+ security engagements that have surfaced 10,000+ vulnerabilities before production. OpenZeppelin secures leading blockchain networks, DeFi protocols, institutions, and enterprises globally, including DTCC, WisdomTree, ANZ Bank, Uniswap, Stellar, the Ethereum Foundation, and more. Learn more at openzeppelin.com. Learn more at openzeppelin.com.

Media Contact:

Chris Sullivan

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SOURCE OpenAssets