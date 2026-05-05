OpenAssets Joins AWS Partner Network to Deliver Institutional Tokenization Platforms at Enterprise Scale

With OpenAssets' core infrastructure and largest customer deployments already running on AWS, the move solidifies a repeatable framework for bringing proprietary, enterprise-grade tokenization platforms to market.

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAssets, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to deliver institutional tokenization platforms at enterprise scale.

OpenAssets' network includes the world's largest exchange, ICE, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, the world's largest digital sports platform, Fanatics, as well as Mysten Labs, KraneShares, Chainlink, and many other leading institutions.

OpenAssets joins the AWS Partner Network to scale institutional tokenization.

Customers benefit from pre-configured AWS environments that meet regulatory requirements out of the box, comprehensive security monitoring, and the ability to scale infrastructure as transaction volumes grow—eliminating the traditional barriers of cost, complexity, and compliance risk that have historically slowed institutional tokenization adoption.

OpenAssets provides institutions with a modular market infrastructure that enables customers to launch tailored, proprietary tokenization platforms without building foundational infrastructure from scratch. With OpenAssets' core infrastructure and largest customer deployments already running on AWS, this collaboration solidifies a repeatable framework for bringing proprietary, enterprise-grade tokenization platforms to market.

"Modern capital markets infrastructure requires cloud-native deployment that meets institutional security and compliance requirements," said Surendra Kalidindi, COO and CTO of OpenAssets. "AWS provides the proven enterprise cloud platform our customers need to deploy tokenization infrastructure at scale while maintaining complete sovereignty over their technology stack and customer relationships. What traditionally took institutions 18-24 months to build from scratch can now be deployed in weeks."

This unique "markets-in-a-box" approach achieves unparalleled time-to-market efficiency, essential for the upcoming wave of wealth transferring onchain.

About OpenAssets

OpenAssets builds infrastructure for digital financial systems. Through shared standards and purpose-built technology for real-world asset tokenization and sovereign digital currency, the company works with institutions, governments, and technology companies to modernize capital markets infrastructure. OpenAssets is developing and contributing the open standards for tokenization in collaboration with the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust. Learn more at openassets.to.

Media Contact:

Chris Sullivan

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SOURCE OpenAssets