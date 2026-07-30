OpenAssets and Partior Complete Proof of Concept Demonstrating Atomic Delivery-versus-Payment with Tokenised Deposits as the Settlement Asset

The joint proof of concept demonstrates a scalable path for 24/7 atomic settlement using tokenized deposits as the settlement asset for digital assets & stablecoins transactions.

PITTSBURGH and SINGAPORE , July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partior, the trusted global settlement infrastructure, and OpenAssets, a leading digital asset infrastructure provider, today announced the successful completion of their joint proof of concept (POC) demonstrating atomic delivery-versus-payment (DvP) between digital assets, regulated stablecoins, and commercial tokenized deposits.

Strategic Partnership

Digital assets, stablecoins, and commercial bank money have historically operated across separate settlement environments, requiring fragmented workflows and manual reconciliation. To create a truly seamless experience for end-users, global banks, financial market infrastructures (FMIs), and digital asset providers must collaborate closely to bridge these silos. The partnership between Partior and OpenAssets exemplifies this shared vision. The joint initiative connects those environments, demonstrating how OpenAssets' digital asset infrastructure layer can interface with Partior's commercial tokenized deposit network.

Leveraging Partior's core network features alongside OpenAssets' infrastructure, the POC demonstrated several capabilities:



Delivery-versus-Payment (DvP): Enables simultaneous exchange of digital assets, stablecoins , and tokenized deposits, designed to eliminate principal and counterparty settlement risk.

Enables simultaneous exchange of digital assets, , and tokenized deposits, designed to eliminate principal and counterparty settlement risk. Tokenised Deposits as the Settlement Asset: Demonstrated the ability of tokenised commercial bank money on the Partior network to act strictly and effectively as the primary settlement asset between institutions, supporting settlement finality and instant liquidity movement.

Demonstrated the ability of tokenised commercial bank money on the Partior network to act strictly and effectively as the primary settlement asset between institutions, supporting settlement finality and instant liquidity movement. End-to-End Orchestration: Provides interoperable, automated coordination from initial stablecoin and asset movement through to automated ledger reconciliation and final credit delivery.

Provides interoperable, automated coordination from initial and asset movement through to automated ledger reconciliation and final credit delivery. Liquidity Flexibility: Gives institutions the flexibility to settle or redeem stablecoin obligations in real time on a per-transaction basis or in bulk, adapting to specific corridor needs and liquidity positions.

The partnership pairs OpenAssets' institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure with Partior's

global settlement network, providing leading international financial institutions with an interoperable, bank-grade path to clear and settle tokenized assets across diverse settlement venues. By connecting broad ecosystems across financial markets, this collaboration establishes the foundational infrastructure required to scale secure, regulated digital financial markets globally.

Humphrey Valenbreder, CEO of Partior, said: "We are excited to partner with OpenAssets to demonstrate a truly scalable path for stablecoins and tokenized deposits interoperability across global banks and markets. This successful collaboration reflects our broader commitment to connecting a diverse ecosystem of financial market infrastructures, building an interoperable network that lowers barriers to entry and optimizes liquidity efficiency across multiple settlement banks."



"Institutions have needed a way to settle tokenized assets against cash without leaving the infrastructure they already rely on," said Gabor Gurbacs, CEO of OpenAssets. "With Partior, we've shown how that can work: settling digital assets, stablecoins, and tokenized deposits together on existing infrastructure."



OpenAssets and Partior have demonstrated a production-grade path for commercial banks to bring atomic settlement across tokenized assets, stablecoins, and tokenized nostro funds to their clients.

About Partior

Partior is the trusted global settlement infrastructure that enables real-time, cross-border movement of digital money efficiently and seamlessly. Backed by DBS Bank, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, Temasek, Peak XV, Valor Capital, Deutsche Bank and Emirates NBD, its blockchain solutions solve the challenges of today and unlock the opportunities of tomorrow, driving new possibilities through purposeful innovation.

About OpenAssets

OpenAssets builds infrastructure for digital financial systems. Through shared standards and purpose-built technology for real-world asset tokenization and sovereign digital currency, the company works with institutions, governments, and technology companies to modernize capital markets infrastructure. OpenAssets is developing and contributing the open standards for tokenization in collaboration with the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust. Learn more at openassets.to.

Media Contacts

Partior Communications Team

[email protected]

OpenAssets

Chris Sullivan

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenAssets