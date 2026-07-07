Issued on behalf of Rhino Bitcoin Inc.

Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (OTC: RHNO) reported that new KYC-verified users more than tripled since the start of the second quarter, a surge the company says is driving higher transaction volume as it rolls out promotions, a creator program, and a national brand campaign.

American News Group News Commentary

MIAMI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin's march from fringe curiosity to institutional asset class has been one of the defining financial stories of the decade, and the infrastructure built to let ordinary people hold it is racing to keep pace. Against that backdrop, Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (OTC: RHNO), an all-in-one Bitcoin banking app, announced strong user growth, reporting that new KYC-verified users have more than tripled since the start of the second quarter. The company frames the surge as a sign of accelerating mainstream adoption and a position from which it can capture rising institutional, corporate, and retail demand for Bitcoin.

Key Takeaways

Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (OTC: RHNO) reported that new KYC-verified users more than tripled since the start of Q2, which the company says is driving higher transaction volumes across its platform as users complete verification and engage more deeply with its ecosystem.

Inc. (OTC: RHNO) reported that new KYC-verified users more than tripled since the start of Q2, which the company says is driving higher transaction volumes across its platform as users complete verification and engage more deeply with its ecosystem. The company positioned the growth against Bitcoin 's maturation as an asset class, citing SpaceX's disclosure of more than $1 billion in Bitcoin holdings in its recent IPO filing, and a Japanese corporate pension fund's announced plan to allocate roughly 1% of its portfolio to cryptocurrency .

's maturation as an asset class, citing SpaceX's disclosure of more than $1 billion in holdings in its recent IPO filing, and a Japanese corporate pension fund's announced plan to allocate roughly 1% of its portfolio to . Rhino is executing several high-visibility initiatives, including its SatsDrop Saturdays promotion, a Creator and Community Program, and a planned national television and Times Square billboard campaign.

The company operates in a sector that includes established public Bitcoin -exposure names investors track, such as Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), Circle (NASDAQ: CRCL), and Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), each distinct, far larger, and none a proxy for Rhino.

A Surge in Verified Users

The headline of Rhino's update is user growth. Its users, specifically new KYC-verified users who have completed the know-your-customer identity checks required to transact, have more than tripled since the start of the second quarter, the company reported. That verification step matters more than a raw signup number, because it marks the point at which a user is cleared to buy, hold, and move Bitcoin on the platform rather than simply having created an account.

According to the company, that rapid onboarding is translating into higher transaction volume across the platform as newly verified users engage more deeply with its ecosystem. Rhino characterizes the trend as evidence of accelerating mainstream adoption, and has positioned itself to capture what it describes as rising institutional, corporate, and retail demand for Bitcoin. As with any company-reported operating metric, these figures are management's own and have not been independently audited.

Riding Bitcoin's Institutional Moment

Rhino frames its growth against a broader shift: Bitcoin's continued maturation as an asset class. The company points to two recent developments as markers of that shift. First, SpaceX's move toward public markets brought its Bitcoin position into public view, with filings disclosing holdings the company valued at more than $1 billion, revealing that the aerospace company had been accumulating the asset. Second, in Japan, the National Business Corporate Pension Fund announced plans to allocate roughly 1% of its portfolio to cryptocurrency, a step widely reported as the first such allocation by a Japanese corporate pension and one more data point in Bitcoin's gradual acceptance inside institutional portfolios.

Those examples sit at the large institution end of a spectrum that Rhino is targeting from the consumer end. The thesis is straightforward: as high-profile corporate and institutional holders normalize Bitcoin ownership, the appetite among everyday users to gain their own exposure grows, and platforms that make buying and holding Bitcoin simple stand to benefit. It is worth noting that these institutional developments involve third parties unaffiliated with Rhino, and are cited as market context rather than as any endorsement of the company.

The Campaigns Behind the Growth

Rhino attributes part of its momentum to a set of high-visibility initiatives now underway. The company recently launched SatsDrop Saturdays, a promotional campaign built around SatsDrop, a free Plinko-style game in which users can win up to 100,000 satoshis, the smallest units of a Bitcoin. Run in partnership with Bitcoin brands including Microseed, FOMO21, Blockstream, Coinkite, and Bitcoin News, the campaign has, by the company's account, already generated strong engagement.

The company is also piloting a Creator and Community Program, launching with a first featured creator the company describes as an influencer with a large following across both Bitcoin and macroeconomic communities. Additional creators and program details are expected to be announced. Rounding out the push, Rhino says it will soon roll out prominent billboards in New York's Times Square and a national television campaign, with messaging built around two core ideas: that it remains early for Bitcoin, and that Rhino offers an affordable way to invest in it. The company frames the campaign as a bid to significantly raise brand awareness.

The All-in-One Bitcoin Banking Pitch

At the center of Rhino's story is its product positioning. The company describes itself as an all-in-one Bitcoin banking app that lets users buy Bitcoin with zero fees, and layers on a set of features designed to make Bitcoin function more like a full financial account. Those features include bill payments, the ability to borrow against Bitcoin holdings, secure cold storage, instant global payments, and Bitcoin retirement accounts, packaged into a single interface.

The framing positions Rhino at the intersection of traditional banking and digital assets, aiming to combine the reliability consumers expect from established financial entities with the properties of Bitcoin. The opportunity it is targeting is large: as Bitcoin adoption widens, the addressable market for a single, consumer-friendly app that unifies buying, holding, borrowing, payments, and retirement accounts around Bitcoin continues to expand. Rhino's wager is that an app organized entirely around Bitcoin can capture a meaningful share of that growing demand.

The Public Companies in Bitcoin's Orbit

Rhino is a small company quoted on the OTC market and is not directly comparable to the established names below. These comparisons are for industry context only; each company pursues a different business model and operates at vastly greater scale, and none is a proxy for Rhino or implies any partnership or comparable performance. The broader crypto-equity group has been volatile, selling off sharply in June before rebounding into early July alongside a bounce in Bitcoin.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, is the world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder and the best-known Bitcoin-treasury equity, functioning for years as a leveraged proxy for the Bitcoin price. Its shares have tracked Bitcoin's swings closely, illustrating the volatility of concentrated Bitcoin exposure in public markets.

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is a core piece of infrastructure for retail and institutional digital-asset activity. It has continued to expand internationally, including a recent European licensing step, offering a view of the exchange-and-custody end of the market Rhino's consumer app operates near.

Circle (NASDAQ: CRCL), the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, sits at the payments-and-settlement layer of the crypto economy, the same instant-payments territory Rhino references in its own feature set. Circle has been in the news as competition in stablecoins intensifies, underscoring how quickly that segment is evolving.

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) is the closest business-model reference point, a consumer app that blends commission-free brokerage, crypto trading, and a growing set of banking-style and on-chain products. Robinhood illustrates the consumer-fintech model of bundling investing and money features in one app, the same broad approach Rhino is pursuing with a Bitcoin-first focus.

The Bottom Line

A tripling of verified users is a company-reported operating metric, not an audited financial result, and Rhino remains a small OTC-quoted company operating in one of the most volatile corners of the market. But the direction of its story is coherent and of the moment: institutional validation of Bitcoin is mounting, from corporate treasuries to pension allocations, and Rhino is betting that a simple, zero-fee, all-in-one app can convert that broadening interest into everyday users. For investors watching how consumer access to Bitcoin develops as the asset matures, Rhino's user growth and its coming brand push are concrete data points, with sustained adoption, transaction volume, and the health of the broader crypto market the markers worth watching from here.

SIGNAL OVER NOISE

Bitcoin, crypto-exchange, and digital-payments headlines move fast, and the crowd often moves first. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow, and trending tickers as they happen, so you see the move forming instead of reading about it later. See it at eagle-eye.dev.

CONTACT

American News Group

[email protected]

SOURCES

[1] Rhino Bitcoin Inc., "Rhino Bitcoin Announces Strong User Growth as KYC-Verified Users More Than Triple Since Start of Q2" (GLOBE NEWSWIRE, MIAMI, 2026; SatsDrop Saturdays; Creator and Community Program; Times Square and national TV campaign).

[2] SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO / S-1 registration disclosures regarding Bitcoin holdings, 2026.

[3] National Business Corporate Pension Fund (Japan) reported plan to allocate approximately 1% of assets to cryptocurrency in FY2026, as reported by Nikkei and others, 2026.

[4] Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR), Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Circle Internet Group (NASDAQ: CRCL), and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), corporate disclosures and market data, 2026.

DISCLAIMER

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. This article is being distributed for Market IQ Media Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MIQL"), which wholly owns and operates American News Group. MIQL has been paid a fee for Rhino Bitcoin Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Rhino Bitcoin Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. MIQL and its owner/operators do not own any shares of Rhino Bitcoin Inc., but reserve the right to buy and sell shares of Rhino Bitcoin Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQL has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Rhino Bitcoin Inc. by CDMG. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities and digital assets carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Rhino Bitcoin Inc.'s user growth and verification metrics; the anticipated impact of that growth on transaction volume and engagement; the SatsDrop Saturdays promotion, Creator and Community Program, and planned Times Square billboard and national television campaign; and broader trends in institutional, corporate, and retail Bitcoin adoption. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many beyond the company's control, including the volatility of Bitcoin and digital-asset prices; the company's ability to sustain user growth and convert it into revenue; regulatory developments affecting cryptocurrency and digital-asset businesses; competition from larger and better-capitalized platforms; and the risks described in the company's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Company-reported operating metrics are management's own and have not been independently audited. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. References to other companies, including SpaceX and the public companies named for industry context, are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance.