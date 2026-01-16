As IT Budgets Tighten, Value Driven IT Takes Focus for CIOs at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

With expectations rising around cost control, accountability, and measurable outcomes, CIOs and IT leaders are being asked to clearly demonstrate the value of every technology decision. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, February 3 and 4 at The Roosevelt New Orleans, Info-Tech Research Group will spotlight Value Driven IT as a core agenda focus, equipping IT leaders with strategic frameworks to align investments, governance, and services to business outcomes.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Technology spending is no longer judged solely by delivery or performance metrics, and CIOs and IT leaders are increasingly held accountable for how effectively IT investments translate into business value, risk reduction, and financial discipline. As vendor costs rise and portfolios grow more complex, organizations without clear value-based governance face greater exposure to misaligned investments, unmanaged cost growth, and declining stakeholder confidence.

To help IT leaders strengthen accountability, prioritize investments, and clearly demonstrate business value, Value Driven IT will be highlighted as a key agenda focus at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, taking place February 3 and 4 at The Roosevelt New Orleans. Hosted by Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, the flagship conference will bring together senior technology leaders to examine how value-focused governance, business-aligned strategy, and service transformation can help IT deliver measurable outcomes while managing cost and risk.

"Value delivery does not happen by accident. It depends on intentional governance, clear prioritization, and the discipline to evaluate decisions through a business lens," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "CIOs and IT leaders who succeed are those who can consistently connect IT spend to outcomes the organization actually cares about, while managing cost and risk along the way."

Featured Value Driven IT Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

As part of the Value Driven IT agenda focus, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans will feature analyst-led sessions that provide CIOs and IT leaders with strategic guidance on improving cost discipline, strengthening governance, and aligning IT services and investments with enterprise priorities. The following sessions emphasize applied tools and operating model shifts that support measurable outcomes:

Master High-Value Contracts, Optimize Costs, and Reduce Risks

Many organizations lack the tools and negotiation frameworks needed to effectively manage vendor agreements, leading to unnecessary cost increases and exposure to risk. Attendees will learn how contract review, price benchmarking, and structured negotiation strategies can be used to optimize vendor spend, strengthen governance, and reduce commercial risk.





Many organizations lack the tools and negotiation frameworks needed to effectively manage vendor agreements, leading to unnecessary cost increases and exposure to risk. Attendees will learn how contract review, price benchmarking, and structured negotiation strategies can be used to optimize vendor spend, strengthen governance, and reduce commercial risk. Beyond Firefighting: Tactics to Elevate Your Role in Infrastructure & Operations

Infrastructure and Operations leaders are facing growing complexity, higher service expectations, and limited skilled resources. This session outlines strategic and practical tactics to help I&O leaders shift from reactive support to strategic partnership by improving service credibility, prioritization, and value delivery across the enterprise.





Infrastructure and Operations leaders are facing growing complexity, higher service expectations, and limited skilled resources. This session outlines strategic and practical tactics to help I&O leaders shift from reactive support to strategic partnership by improving service credibility, prioritization, and value delivery across the enterprise. Build a Business-Aligned IT Strategy

Aligning IT initiatives to business priorities remains a persistent challenge for many organizations. During this session, attendees will be guided through building a goals cascade that connects business objectives to IT initiatives, helping leaders prioritize investments, improve transparency, and demonstrate value across the IT portfolio.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans will bring together CIOs, senior directors, and IT leaders for a two-day, research-driven event focused on translating strategy into execution. With a tactical agenda designed by practitioners, the flagship conference offers attendees direct access to Info-Tech's latest research, resources, analyst expertise, and peer insight to help them address real-world challenges and lead IT with clarity and confidence.

Additional sessions and speaker announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans page.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

