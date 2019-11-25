As Its Iconic Annual Dinner In NYC Approaches, PA Society Announces Five New Board Members; Makes $50,000 Gift On Behalf Of Gold Medalist Amy Gutmann

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As it prepares for its 121st Annual Dinner in New York City Dec. 7, the Pennsylvania Society today announced the recipient of its $50,000 philanthropic gift in honor of this year's Gold Medalist, University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Amy Gutmann.

PA Society President Robert J. Ciaruffoli Jr. also announced five new members of the Society's board of directors.

Every year, the Pennsylvania Society contributes $50,000 to a Pennsylvania-based charity designated by its Gold Medalist.

Dr. Gutmann has selected the Henry C. Lea Elementary School as the 2019 recipient.

"The University of Pennsylvania has been involved in supporting the Lea School's essential educational mission," said Gutmann. "I'm so pleased that the Pennsylvania Society is making this generous contribution which will further fuel the school's critical strategic investments in new technology. This will have a profound impact on the school's capacity to improve the educational opportunities of elementary students in West Philadelphia, and will make a genuine difference in their lives."

Tickets for the Annual Dinner are available at the PA Society website, www.pasociety.com. President Gutmann will deliver remarks at the dinner. The evening also will include musical entertainment by Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr., who is himself a son of Pennsylvania.

Board members of the Pennsylvania Society are known as Members of Council. The five new members, and their county of residence, are:

Maria Sordoni Hudacek, Luzerne County, a senior client associate with the Erickson Hudacek & Leibman Group at Merrill Lynch.

Michael A. Innocenzo, Philadelphia County, the President and CEO of PECO.

Dusty Elias Kirk, Allegheny County, a Partner in the law firm Reed Smith.

Brian A. Nester, DO, Lehigh County, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN).

Patricia D. Wellenbach, Philadelphia County, the President and CEO of the Please Touch Museum.

Founded in 1899, The Pennsylvania Society is a nonprofit, nonpartisan charitable organization with more than 2,000 members. Its purpose is to honor achievement, to reward excellence, to promote good will and understanding to celebrate service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to humanity. It is the longest-lived organization of its kind in the country.

