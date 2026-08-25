HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neobanx announced today that as central bankers gather in Wyoming under the Kansas City Fed's 2026 theme, "Financial Innovation: Implications for Payments and Policy," founder Ronald Ingram, inventor of BROK, the Super Genius Robo Private Banker, says this year's regulatory signal already told the industry that digital assets are here to stay, and he expects Jackson Hole to take that signal further.

Ronald Ingram at his Henderson desk with BROK on screen, holding an X card, for NABU News Issue 02: "Zero bias truth on banking, borrowing and making money." NABU is the public intelligence desk, not this week's news. The news is the Zero Person Enterprise Ingram is building in public: digital bankers (BROK), a 24/7 digital call center (Hestia), 24/7 community coverage (Melissa), and named seats for engineering, treasury, compliance, and intelligence, measured in FTEP capacity. Ronald Ingram hosts BROK + $POCK Genius AI at Las Vegas Tech Alley Theatre. Full talk: https://youtu.be/D2uy8OvfarQ. $POCK, an investible digital asset with real utility on Solana, started after two Washington maps: the March 17, 2026 joint SEC-CFTC interpretive release (Release Nos. 33-11412 and 34-105020) and the April 28 SEC Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation staff resource, Crypto Assets and the Federal Securities Laws.

Bitcoin just staged one of its sharpest weekly recoveries of the year, climbing more than 20 percent to the mid-$70,000s. The OCC reported last week that 23 of 40 de novo charter applications in roughly 18 months include digital-asset activity. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act is queued for Senate action in September. AI and crypto are no longer parallel stories. Q-Day, the point when a cryptographically relevant quantum computer can break the public-key math under bank rails and Bitcoin, is already a present risk through harvest-now, decrypt-later collection.

"The increasing clarity this year is good for the industry," Ingram said. "It gave me the signal I was waiting for: digital assets are here to stay, and I wanted to be first to market. I am genuinely optimistic, even thrilled, with Chair Warsh, Comptroller Gould, and the CFTC, SEC, and White House signals of 2026. Bitcoin, the convergence of AI and crypto, and the quantum threat to the trust fabric of money belong in this room. I fully expect and predict that this meeting will further legitimize the market for bankers nationwide and around the world. That is why I am building, in public, the first pieces of a global agentic banking system, starting with digital assets and digital bankers."

The news from Henderson is the build. Ingram is constructing a Zero Person Enterprise (ZPE) in public: named AI seats doing real C-level work under founder accountability, measured in FTEP (Full-Time Equivalent Person capacity). Since public Day 0 on July 24, 2026, Neobanx has more than doubled rated FTEP as digital bankers, a 24/7 digital call center, and 24/7 community coverage came online. Conservative floor is about 80 FTEP of rated capacity. The design plate is near 100. That is horsepower. It is not a claim that 100 unsupervised humans are already outputting.

"We do everything in public," Ingram said. "Walking, not talking. Shipping banking infrastructure for the future, as a contribution to Jackson Hole's payments-and-policy conversation, in the same spirit as the year's clarity."

Ingram began $POCK, an investible digital asset with real utility, after the March 17, 2026 joint SEC-CFTC interpretive release and the April 28 SEC OASB staff resource that mapped which crypto assets are generally not securities. Neither document is product-specific clearance. They are the signal that digital assets are here to stay, and why a Nevada builder could go first to market as a cooperative advocate of that map.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh delivers the Friday, August 28 keynote. He is the first Fed chair whose pre-confirmation ethics filing disclosed a substantial crypto and DeFi venture book. He pledged to divest, and an August 10 OGE certification reported pledged holdings sold. "I am thrilled with the leadership in the room," Ingram said. "I expect this meeting to take Bitcoin, AI-crypto, charter policy, Clarity, and quantum risk as seriously as the market already does. That is a great outcome, and I am here as an advocate for it."

As a remaining ask in the same spirit, Ingram supports a safe harbor for launch projects that requires disclosure of risks, not silence, and permission for banks and service providers to serve the digital-asset companies already listed in that guidance, without penalty or reprisal.

About Neobanx: Neobanx builds agentic financial software. BROK is an AI private banker. Ingram is a banking futurist, inventor, and author. Software, not a bank. Not an offer to sell securities. Not investment advice. DYOR.

Press Contact: Ronald Ingram, Founder, Neobanx. [email protected]. 864.590.2670. https://roningram.me. https://x.com/RonaldIngram. https://brok.neobanx.com

SOURCE Neobanx