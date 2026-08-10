As Kids Return to Class, UEI College Encourages Arizona Adults to Pursue New Careers

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to school season in Arizona brings a focus on new beginnings, but the classroom is not reserved solely for young students. UEI College in Phoenix and Mesa is encouraging adults who are ready for a career change to take advantage of short-term training programs that prepare students for new careers in as few as 10 months.

For many Arizona adult learners, the decision to go back to school comes when their own children reach major milestones.

Christopher Orona, a graduate of the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program at UEI College in Mesa, decided to enroll after his daughter graduated high school and left for college.

"My daughter is 18. She is going to college and that just leaves me," Orona said. "I feel like I did a good job raising her so now it's time to invest in myself a little bit. Don't be afraid to start over. You might like the story better."

Age was never a barrier for Tim Stewart, a 45-year-old father of six and grandfather of two who enrolled in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program at UEI College in Phoenix after a winding career that included work as a dispensary manager and a shipping store manager.

"My dad always told us you're never too old to learn," Stewart said. "I never got tired of growing."

Fast track program schedules allow students to gain industry aligned experience without spending years in school. Daleice Johnson, a graduate of the Medical Billing and Insurance Coding program at UEI College in Phoenix, made the shift from servicing diesel trucks into healthcare in nine months.

"I tell people they should come to UEI," Johnson said. "The process of starting is so easy. Just start. Time goes by faster than you think. Ten months goes by really fast. If you start, you'll see results quickly."

"Stories like these reflect a broader pattern among Arizona adults who treat the back-to-school season as motivation to invest in their own futures while modeling perseverance for their children," said UEI Spokesperson Joseph Cockrell. "We invite you to come and see all that UEI has to offer."

UEI will host open house events at all campus locations on August 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m., giving prospective students the chance to tour campus labs and meet directly with admissions representatives. Those interested can RSVP at UEI.edu.

UEI College's Arizona campuses are in Phoenix and Mesa, offering programs including Automotive Technician, Electrician Technician, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Insurance Coding, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) with flexible and hybrid class schedules designed for working adults. To learn more visit UEI.edu.

Media Contact:

Joseph Cockrell

949.812.7749

[email protected]

SOURCE UEI College