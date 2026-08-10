UEI College Reminds Adults That Back-to-School Season Isn't Just for Kids

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across California prepare for the return of school, UEI College reminds adult learners that back-to-school season is an ideal time to invest in their own futures. With multiple campuses located throughout the state, UEI College offers short-term career training programs designed to help adults start new careers in as few as 10 months.

For many adult students in California, returning to the classroom is about leading by example for their families.

When Daniel Baume enrolled in the Electrician Technician program at UEI College in Garden Grove, he was focused on showing his 14-year-old son what commitment looks like.

"I chose UEI because I wanted to show my son that hard work and dedication truly pays off," Baume said. "Changing careers wasn't going to be easy, but I wanted him to see that when you put in the effort to learn something new, you can build a better future."

That ripple effect at home is echoed by Chasmyne Williams, a graduate of the Medical Assistant program at UEI College in Riverside. A mother of three young boys, Williams said returning to school created a shared learning environment in her household.

"They're more into their work and studies," Williams said. "When they did homework, I did homework. It was an all-around better dynamic."

In Riverside, Dental Assistant graduate Savona Wallace enrolled after watching her son struggle with his own dental health, later graduating with honors and landing a job in family dentistry just weeks after finishing her training.

"My son was my motivation," Wallace said. "I told him, let me get into the field so I can help you."

"Stories like these reflect a broader pattern among California adults who treat the back-to-school season as motivation to invest in their own futures while modeling perseverance for their children," said UEI Spokesperson Joseph Cockrell. "We invite you to come and see all that UEI has to offer."

UEI will host open house events at all campus locations on August 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m., giving prospective students the chance to tour campus labs and meet directly with admissions representatives. Those interested can RSVP at UEI.edu.

About UEI

UEI is an accredited institution that offers a range of vocational and skilled trade programs to help students earn a diploma and get started in a new career in as few as 10 months. In addition to career-focused education, UEI provides students with extensive support services, including career services and job placement assistance. UEI provides hands on career training in entry-level health care and the skilled trades at campuses in Bakersfield, Chula Vista, Fresno, Garden Grove, Gardena, Huntington Park, Ontario, Oceanside, Reseda, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton and West Covina. Programs include Automotive Technician, Dental Assistant, Electrician Technician, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Insurance Coding, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, with flexible and hybrid schedules built for working adults. To learn more visit UEI.edu.

Media Contact:

Joseph Cockrell

949.812.7749

[email protected]

SOURCE UEI College