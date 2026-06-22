Mesa Student Trades Overnight Shifts for Healthcare Future at UEI College

MESA, Ariz., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Xavier Melendez felt like he was drifting. He bounced between retail positions, overnight hospitality shifts, and multiple attempts at higher education, but nothing felt right. Even a move to Arizona at the end of 2024 for a fresh start failed to clear the uncertainty.

By his mid-20s, that lack of direction turned into anxiety about his future.

Xavier Melendez

"I spent a good number of years wondering what I was supposed to be doing with my life," Melendez said. "I felt like I was going nowhere."

His trajectory changed one morning while scrolling through social media after an overnight shift at a Hilton hotel. He discovered a video about UEI College. Within days, he toured the Mesa campus, explored the Medical Assistant program, and enrolled—a decision that redefined his future.

Today, having completed the program and advanced to his training externship, Melendez credits UEI College with helping him discover confidence, purpose, and a long-term professional vision.

The transition required overcoming initial self-doubt. Melendez admits he was initially quiet and nervous, planning to do just enough to pass. Instead, the hands-on training, supportive peers, and dedicated faculty helped him excel.

"When I came in for the campus tour, I really liked the vibe," Melendez said. "The labs looked like actual clinics, and seeing how hands-on everything was really spoke to me."

He praised his classmates for helping him step out of his shell and highlighted the impact of instructor Michelle Gracia, who constantly pushed students to do their best. Melendez quickly became a student ambassador and earned a spot on the President's List for maintaining high academic marks.

"Xavier is a prime example of what happens when determination meets opportunity," Gracia said. "He came in quiet, but his work ethic and natural leadership quickly made him stand out. Seeing his confidence grow in the lab and watching him become a peer leader has been incredibly rewarding. He is going to be an incredible asset to the healthcare field."

"Especially things like drawing blood and learning the hands-on skills. At first it was nerve-wracking, but now it feels like an accomplishment," Melendez said.

Now thriving in his externship, Melendez is focused on gaining initial experience in a hospital setting.

"Before UEI, I felt like I didn't really have a future," Melendez said. "Now I actually feel like I'm building one. UEI has been really good for me. I met really great people here and created a support system. It changed my life for the better."

About UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an accredited career and vocational training school. The college offers programs in healthcare and skilled trades with campuses throughout Arizona, California, Georgia, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. Programs are designed to prepare students for entry-level careers in as few as 10 months. To learn more visit www.uei.edu.

CONTACT: Joseph Cockrell, [email protected], 949.812.7749

SOURCE UEI College