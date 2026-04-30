As Learning Gaps Persist, LA Tutoring Provider Earns Stanford Recognition for What Works

StudentNest Awarded Stanford's NSSA Tutoring Program Design Badge for Evidence Based High Dosage Tutoring

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With California school districts still grappling with the academic fallout of the pandemic and recovery funding nearly exhausted, the question of what actually works in tutoring has never been more urgent. Now one Los Angeles-based company has an answer backed by Stanford University. StudentNest has been awarded the Tutoring Program Design Badge by Stanford's National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA) — a credential reserved for programs that meet the highest national standards for high-dosage, evidence-based tutoring.

The recognition is significant not just for what it represents, but for the work behind it. StudentNest is a woman- and minority-owned small business that has spent more than two decades delivering tutoring to some of Los Angeles County's most underserved student populations — and has the outcomes to match. Across LA County programs, StudentNest students have demonstrated an average of 18% or greater growth between pre- and post-assessments.

A CREDENTIAL THAT MATTERS NOW

The NSSA, housed at Stanford University, is the leading national research center dedicated to high-dosage tutoring. Its Tutoring Program Design Badge requires demonstrated alignment with evidence-based practices across structured instruction, tutor training, session frequency, progress monitoring, and data accountability — the full architecture of what makes tutoring actually move the needle for students.

StudentNest is now among a select group of organizations nationwide to meet that standard — while operating at scale, with more than 500 trained, in-house tutors delivering services across virtual, in-person, and hybrid settings.

"Districts do not just need more tutoring. They need tutoring that is consistent, measurable, and built around students' real needs. That is what StudentNest was created to do."

— Monika Joshi, President & CEO, StudentNest

Twenty Years Serving Students With the Greatest Need

Founded in 2004, the company has spent more than two decades building tutoring programs for the students most likely to be left behind: English learners, students with disabilities, foster youth, probation-involved students, students experiencing homelessness, and migrant students.

That work has been concentrated in Los Angeles County, where StudentNest has maintained active public-sector contracts continuously over the past two decades. The company's tutors are W-2 employees — not gig contractors — trained to deliver consistent, structured instruction and paired with the same students over time. It is that consistency, StudentNest says, that drives results.

"Students make the greatest gains when they work consistently with the same trained tutor. Our model is built around that consistency — regular engagement, structured instruction, and measurable outcomes that schools can track and trust."

— Monika Joshi, President & CEO, StudentNest

StudentNest's active public-sector contracts span LA County and Fresno Unified School District, among others. Programs are delivered across virtual, in-person, and hybrid settings, and are built around individualized learning plans grounded in the Science of Reading and structured numeracy approaches.

ACCOUNTABILITY BUILT IN

Underpinning every StudentNest program is LOTUS, the company's proprietary technology platform for secure student data management, real-time progress monitoring, and transparent reporting. LOTUS is fully compliant with FERPA, COPPA, and CIPA — a data standard rare among vendors of StudentNest's size, and one that public agencies increasingly require before signing contracts.

That combination — Stanford-validated instructional design, W-2 tutors, outcome data, and enterprise-grade data compliance — is what StudentNest brings to every district partnership.

ABOUT THE NSSA TUTORING PROGRAM DESIGN BADGE

The National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA), based at Stanford University, is dedicated to expanding access to high-quality, high-dosage tutoring for all students. The NSSA Tutoring Program Design Badge recognizes programs demonstrating alignment with evidence-based design standards across instructional quality, tutor training, frequency of engagement, and progress monitoring — the practices most strongly associated with measurable academic gains in K–12 students.

ABOUT STUDENTNEST

StudentNest is a California-based, woman-owned, minority-owned small business founded in 2004, delivering large-scale supplemental tutoring and academic support services to public-sector education partners nationwide. With more than two decades of experience serving students across Los Angeles County, StudentNest provides virtual, in-person, and hybrid tutoring through 500+ trained, in-house educators using research-based instructional frameworks, including the Science of Reading and structured numeracy approaches.

The organization specializes in serving high-need student populations, including English learners, students with disabilities, foster and probation-involved youth, students experiencing homelessness, and migrant students. StudentNest partners with school districts, county offices of education, and public agencies to support student achievement at scale. studentnest.com

SOURCE Studentnest