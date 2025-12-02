As Legislation Dims Fluorescent Bulbs, Edge LED's Light Labor Retrofit Panel Offers a 2-Minute LED Fix

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of states are enacting legislation to phase out fluorescent tube lighting, signaling a decisive shift away from older, mercury-containing technologies toward modern, energy-efficient alternatives. This regulatory transition creates an immediate, nationwide demand for fast, compliant, and cost-saving replacement solutions.

Edge LED, a leader in energy-efficient lighting solutions (edge-led.com), today announced the broad availability of its Light Labor Retrofit LED Flat Panel product. This innovative system allows facility teams to complete a full fixture upgrade in just over two minutes per fixture, eliminating the pain points of traditional, disruptive upgrades.

Safety-First Design: Born from Medical Needs

The Light Labor Retrofit LED Flat Panel system was initially engineered to meet the strict protocols of healthcare facilities, providing benefits applicable to every commercial space.

"As a building contractor specializing in medical facilities, we urgently needed a way to replace outdated fluorescent lighting without opening the ceiling plenum and potentially exposing patients to dust, mold, or other harmful elements," explained Jeff Blair, CEO of Edge LED. "That necessity started the concept for Light Labor. We designed a system that literally snaps into the existing lighting structures, making the installation easy, safe, and clean."

The solution is specifically designed to retrofit common recessed lighting systems, accommodating 1'x4', 2'x4', and 2'x2' fixture sizes.

Compliance, Speed, and Savings

The urgency of replacing outdated fluorescent technology is driven by mounting legislation, such as California's Assembly Bill 2208 (AB 2208), which prohibits the sale of linear fluorescent lamps (LFLs). As the law prevents the purchase of new fluorescent replacements, facility managers must act now to ensure compliance.

The Light Labor system is engineered to solve this crisis immediately: its integrated, one-piece design utilizes existing fixture structures, drastically cutting labor costs and enabling rapid, large-scale compliance with minimal operational disruption. Beyond compliance, the mercury-free upgrade delivers substantial energy savings and reduced maintenance costs.

Advanced Performance and Distribution

Light Labor provides superior performance features that offer maximum flexibility and control. The panels are fully dimmable and feature user-selectable settings for both adjustable color temperature (CCT) and adjustable wattage, giving facility managers granular control over light quality and energy use.

To ensure facilities nationwide can secure compliant replacements immediately, Edge LED has partnered with REXEL, a global leader in the distribution of electrical supplies, to make Light Labor available through its extensive distribution network.

About Edge LED

Edge LED (edge-led.com) is committed to designing and delivering innovative, high-performance, and energy-efficient lighting solutions for commercial and industrial applications. Our mission is to make the transition to modern LED technology simple, safe, and cost-effective, helping businesses save money while meeting sustainability and regulatory goals.

SOURCE Edge LED