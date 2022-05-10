As Local Manufacturers Fight for Space in a Rejiggering International Economy, Kentucky Factory Invests $2 Million in Equipment to Improve Operating Efficiencies and Secure Western KY Jobs

CCMA Leaders Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber: "This investment is a win for our business, our employees, and our community."

$2 Million Investment Creates & Holds Jobs in the Community, Enables Plant to Continue Operating Around the Clock to Meet Demand

CALVERT CITY, Ky., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals and Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, today announced the completion of a $2 million investment in its production equipment that allows the plant to continue operating around the clock, secure jobs for its workforce, and create new jobs in Western Kentucky for local contractors and vendors. This development comes as American manufacturers are punching up in the international manufacturing economy, attempting to fill voids in the supply chain left and exposed by conflict internationally.

Led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, CCMA is a leading producer and supplier of high-grade ferrosilicon alloys, elements essential in the manufacturing of iron and steel. CCMA operates utilizing three submerged arc electric furnaces to produce various types of ferrosilicon. Ferroalloy facilities operate under harsh conditions due to the extreme heat of production furnaces, which run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. This investment revamps and upgrades one of CCMA's three major furnaces, allowing the company to continue its strong production run for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. CCMA plans to revamp an additional furnace later this year.

Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of CCMA issued the following joint statement: "This investment is a win for our business, our employees, and our community. As a proud United States-based supplier of ferrosilicon, we believe these improvements will promote job growth and stability not only at our plant but also throughout the region. We look forward to continued safe and stable production in the great state of Kentucky."

This investment announced today follows a long history of Korf and Laber making ongoing contributions to the CCMA plant to improve safety and manufacturing efficiencies while promoting job security and supporting the local community. In February, CCMA invested $2.5 million into modernizing one of its three furnaces that previously sat idle since April 2019. That investment in American manufacturing capacity created 37 union jobs.

SOURCE CC Metals and Alloys, LLC