As locate requests climb, MISS DIG 811 urges Michiganders to contact 811 before every dig this 811 Day

Michigan locate requests are up 12% over last year, and the free 811 process is still the easiest way to prevent utility damage.

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MISS DIG 811 reminds Michigan homeowners and contractors to contact 811 before any digging project, especially as National 811 Day approaches on August 11. This annual observance reinforces the critical message of digging safety by utilizing the 8-1-1 phone number that connects callers to their local utility notification center.

To ensure safety and prevent costly incidents, Michigan homeowners and contractors are urged to call 811 or submit an online request at missdig811.org before any digging project.

Help spread the word about 811 Day with our online toolkit.

Michigan homeowners, contractors, and media partners can access 811 Day resources, including graphics, social media content, and safety materials, via MISS DIG 811's 811 Day Toolkit to help spread the word.

The Importance of Utility Marking

The necessity of utility marking is underscored by recent data from MISS DIG 811:

761,765 locate requests processed statewide, January–June 2026

locate requests processed statewide, January–June 2026 12% increase over the same period in 2025

increase over the same period in 2025 Indicates rising digging, building, and planting activity across Michigan

Every one of these requests is crucial, as it initiates the process for utilities to mark their underground lines. National 811 Day serves as a vital reminder that the required waiting period for utility marking is a minimal investment for maximum safety.

"Striking an unmarked utility line can lead to severe consequences," said Nick Bonstell, CEO of MISS DIG 811, "including widespread outages, expensive repairs, and serious personal injury."

Preventing Incidents Through 811

MISS DIG 811 is leveraging National 811 Day on August 11 to emphasize the importance of contacting 811 before every digging project this summer. With the volume of locate requests climbing statewide, the 8-1-1 calendar-date reminder reinforces that no digging project, regardless of its size, is too small to warrant a free call or online request. This simple step protects individuals, communities, and essential infrastructure.

For more information on safe digging practices or to submit a locate request, visit missdig811.org.

SAFETY IS IN YOUR HANDS. EVERY DIG. EVERY TIME.

For media inquiries, contact:

Colleen Goddard, Senior Education Manager, MISS DIG 811 | [email protected] | 906-789-3083

SOURCE MISS DIG 811