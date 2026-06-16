MISS DIG 811 Builds Next-Generation Leadership Through Competitive OCEAN 811 Program

Roni Ahmed, Director of Information Technology, Joins 21 Graduates of the Only Executive Leadership Program in the One Call Industry

LANSING, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MISS DIG 811 announces that Roni Ahmed, Director of Information Technology, has successfully completed the OCEAN (One Call Executive Apprentice Network) 811 Executive Apprentice Program in June 2026. This achievement underscores MISS DIG 811's proactive commitment to leadership development and long-term organizational stability within the vital damage prevention sector.

For more information on MISS DIG 811's commitment to industry leadership and safety, please visit missdig811.org.

Bill Turner, President and CEO of Tennessee 811, presents Roni Ahmed, Director of Information Technology at MISS DIG 811, with his certificate of completion for the OCEAN (One Call Executive Apprentice Network) 811 Executive Apprentice Program.

Strengthening the 811 Industry's Future

With more than half of current One Call executive leaders projected to retire within the next five to ten years, the 811 industry faces a significant leadership transition. MISS DIG 811's investment in the OCEAN program reflects a strategic approach to succession planning, ensuring continuity of service and a resilient organization for Michigan residents, businesses, and excavators who rely on its services. Ahmed's completion of this program strengthens MISS DIG 811's leadership bench and supports long-term organizational continuity, safeguarding Michigan's underground utility safety infrastructure.

"As someone relatively new to the One Call industry, I appreciated the opportunity to learn from experienced industry leaders through the OCEAN Executive Apprentice Program," said Roni Ahmed, Director of Information Technology, MISS DIG 811. "The experience provided valuable insights and strengthened my understanding of the industry."

The Rigor of the OCEAN Program

The OCEAN program is a competitive, six-month leadership development initiative designed to prepare the next generation of executive leaders in the One Call/811 industry. Ahmed is among only 21 professionals nationwide to have graduated from the program since its founding, highlighting the program's selectivity and the caliber of its participants. The curriculum features more than 240 hours of direct instruction, real-world case study exercises, board relations training, and ongoing mentorship. Classes are limited to no more than 10 participants per cohort, fostering an intensive learning environment.

The program is led by Bill Turner, President and CEO of Tennessee 811, and Chris Stovall, President and CEO of Texas811. These two recognized leaders in the damage prevention industry volunteer their time, bringing a combined 59 years of experience to cultivate future leaders across the One Call industry. MISS DIG 811's decision to invest in this program demonstrates its commitment to developing talent from within and preparing the next generation of industry leadership.

Broader Impact on Damage Prevention

MISS DIG 811's participation in OCEAN signals a proactive approach to succession planning that benefits not just the organization, but the national damage prevention system as a whole. A stronger leadership pipeline ensures the continued effectiveness of the 811 system, which is crucial for public safety and infrastructure protection.

Contact: Colleen Goddard, Senior Education Manager, MISS DIG 811 | [email protected] | 906-789-3083

SOURCE MISS DIG 811