MISS DIG 811 Celebrates 30 Years of Service for Two Dedicated Team Members

LANSING, Mich., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MISS DIG 811 is recognizing Derek Frossard and Lenita Scholer for each celebrating 30 years of dedicated service to the organization. Their extensive tenure underscores a steadfast commitment to advancing MISS DIG 811's mission of protecting lives, infrastructure, and Michigan's natural resources through safe digging practices. This significant milestone reflects the profound impact of their expertise and leadership on the organization's continued growth and success.

Derek Frossard and Lenita Scholer celebrate 30 years with MISS DIG 811.

To learn more about MISS DIG 811's commitment to safety and its community initiatives, please visit missdig811.org.

Three Decades of Impact and Innovation

"At a time when long-term tenure is becoming increasingly uncommon, 30 years of service speaks for itself. Derek and Lenita are a core part of our organization, and have seen MISS DIG 811 through many years of growth and progress," said MacKenzie Dunn, Director of Operations, MISS DIG 811. "Their commitment to our mission and institutional knowledge have been integral to our success. We are deeply grateful to them, and for everything they bring to this important work."

Over the past three decades, Derek and Lenita have played vital roles in the advancement of MISS DIG 811. Their collective contributions have been instrumental in supporting significant milestones, including crucial advancements in notification technology and the expansion of statewide outreach and education initiatives. These efforts have directly strengthened relationships with stakeholders and enhanced public awareness of damage prevention efforts across Michigan, directly contributing to safer communities and protected resources.

A Legacy of Dedication

Reaching 30 years of service is a remarkable achievement and a testament to their professionalism and passion for their work. Their consistent commitment reflects the strength and stability that drives MISS DIG 811 forward. The organization extends sincere appreciation to Derek and Lenita for their many years of service and looks forward to their continued contributions in the years ahead.

This recognition highlights MISS DIG 811's dedication to its long-serving employees and their critical role in upholding the organization's core mission.

Media Contact:



Colleen Goddard

Senior Education Manager

MISS DIG 811

[email protected]

906-789-3083

SOURCE MISS DIG 811