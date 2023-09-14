As "Lookback" Deadline Nears, NYC Law Firm Continues Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations Against Prominent Urologist

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed NYC law firm Rheingold Giuffra Ruffo & Plotkin LLP ("RGRP") urges adult survivors of sexual abuse to seek justice under the landmark New York State legislation, the Adult Survivors Act (ASA).

Signed by Governor Hochul, the ASA has created a watershed moment for adult survivors by temporarily lifting the statute of limitations from November 24, 2022, until November 24, 2023. As the deadline nears, adult victims of sexual abuse are encouraged to come forward against their abusers.

RGRP Partner, Thomas P. Giuffra
Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Prominent NY Urologist
Urologist Dr. Darius Paduch was indicted on criminal counts of sexually abusing his patients in April of 2023. Soon after, civil sexual assault lawsuits against the doctor were filed.

These civil claims have been filed under New York State's Child Victims Act and the Adult Survivors Act, statutes that extended previous filing deadlines and created a temporary "lookback window" within which victims can file legal complaints.

For those who were sexually abused by Dr. Paduch as minors, the statute allows civil remedies until the age of 55. Those abused as adults have until November 24, 2023— the expiration of the "lookback window"— to file claims regardless of when they occurred.

RGRP Leads the Civil Charge Against Dr. Paduch

RGRP Partner, Thomas Giuffra, recently filed lawsuits against Dr. Paduch and New York Presbyterian Hospital for negligent hiring, retention, and supervision practices.

According to the complaints, the incidents occurred between 2009-2022. The doctor stands accused of conducting exams without gloves, performing treatments that were deemed ineffectual, filming exams, and engaging in otherwise inappropriate conduct.

Criminal penalties notwithstanding, the civil claims against the doctor and his places of employment face steep financial penalties as well. 

Do Not Wait Until the Lookback Window Closes
Rheingold Giuffra Ruffo & Plotkin LLP has decades of experience advocating for survivors of sexual abuse and assault by trusted figures such as doctors, priests, and others. Attorney Giuffra has stated, "Darius Paduch exploited his position of trust for his deviant satisfaction. The defendant's conduct is so shocking, outrageous, and contemptible that it exceeds the reasonable bounds of decency and shows blatant disregard for the consequences of his actions."

Patients of Dr. Paduch's who believe they were sexually assaulted are strongly encouraged to email Attorney Giuffra at [email protected] or call 212-684-1880 today before the statutory window closes.

