As Los Angeles Fire Survivors Struggle to Meet Basic Needs During the Holiday Season, the California Community Foundation Boosts Cash Aid

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As survivors of the Eaton and Palisades fires continue to struggle with basic needs — from buying groceries to keeping up with monthly bills — the California Community Foundation (CCF) announced it has awarded $6 million in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations to deliver direct assistance for those most in need.

Nearly a year after the fires, many survivors — particularly those with household incomes under $100,000 — are heading into the holidays with depleted savings, rising debt and growing concerns about affording essentials like food, according to a recent survey of fire-impacted residents in Altadena, Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Pasadena.

"As we approach the holiday season, we are providing immediate relief as families struggle to meet their basic needs while also confronting the long road to rebuilding," said CCF President and CEO Miguel A. Santana.

The survey by the survivor advocacy group, the Department of Angels, found that 27% of those with incomes below $50,000 have had to cut back on food. Among those with incomes between $50,000 to $99,000, 22% have cut back on food.

CCF has granted the $6 million to 14 nonprofit organizations, which will provide payments directly to survivors. Those organizations will determine the individual award amounts.

The nonprofits include:

Altadena Chamber of Commerce

The Change Reaction

CORE Community Organized Relief Effort

Eaton Fire Collaborative

Foundation for the Los Angeles Community Colleges

Lift International

Malibu Chamber of Commerce

Malibu Community Long Term Recovery Group

Pacific Palisades Long Term Recovery Group (Pali LTRG)

Pasadena Altadena Coalition of Transformative Leaders (PACTL)

Pasadena Village

Project Passion

Villa Esperanza Services

YMCA Metro LA

"On a daily basis, there are hundreds of thousands of people in the city who have their own personal fires that they're trying to fight," said Wade Trimmer, president of The Change Reaction, one of the organizations receiving a CCF grant.

"A car breaks down, or I can't pay my rent this month because my child was sick and I didn't have enough sick time. All of these little things become really big things when you don't have the financial resources to cover them," Trimmer said.

CCF's wildfire recovery strategy addresses every stage of recovery, from rebuilding homes and community infrastructure to restoring livelihoods and supporting long-term community healing and restoration.

"We know how urgently fire survivors need immediate, flexible financial support," Santana said. "That's why we've intentionally partnered with a select group of nonprofits that can provide direct assistance to affected residents. These organizations have the systems, staff and safeguards required to quickly verify needs, deliver payments and ensure help reaches people who are struggling to rebuild. As a community foundation, CCF is legally and structurally designed to fund charitable organizations — not individuals — which means we're not able to issue direct cash payments ourselves. But by funding trusted nonprofits with deep roots in these communities, we can meet both our legal obligations and our moral imperative: getting resources as directly as possible into the hands of fire victims when they need it most."

The foundation's efforts are guided by community input, including findings from the most recent Department of Angels' survey. The Department of Angels was co-founded by Santana and Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap, Inc., to empower survivors to advocate for recovery on their own terms.

The survey cited the release of federal disaster recovery funds as a top priority for recovery, along with fair insurance practices, rental assistance and mortgage relief, and contamination testing and remediation.

Santana said that while philanthropy can step in with emergency assistance, the number of people affected by the fires and the costs of rebuilding will require a large-scale investment by the federal government to get people back in their homes.

