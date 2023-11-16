As Lung Cancer Rates Continue to Rise in Never-Smokers, Theator Expands Surgical Solution into Thoracic Surgery

With a widely reported deficit of cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe, Theator introduces its Surgical Intelligence Platform to help arm surgeons with actionable insights and improve patient care across the board

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theator, a health-technology company that leverages advanced AI and computer vision technology to help surgeons and hospitals improve the quality of patient care, today announced that it will be expanding its Surgical Intelligence Platform into the field of thoracic surgery. Despite there being over 530,000 thoracic procedures conducted in the US each year, the surgical specialty is facing a major deficit of cardiothoracic surgeons. With lung cancer continuing to be on the rise in never-smokers, Theator's award-winning technology will help hospitals meet the growing demand for minimally invasive thoracic surgeries by providing surgeons in the OR with the actionable insights they need to not only address but also up-level patient care across the board.

Theator is a health-technology company that leverages advanced AI and computer vision technology to help surgeons and hospitals tackle disparity and improve the quality of patient care.

"At Theator, we are focused on generating actionable insights to positively impact patient outcomes and improve the quality of patient care," said Dr. Tamir Wolf, co-founder and CEO of Theator. "With the field facing a decreased supply of cardiothoracic surgeons, and thoracic surgery being a highly specialized and multidisciplinary field that involves collaboration among thoracic surgeons, pulmonologists, oncologists, anesthesiologists, and other healthcare professionals, it's never been more important than now to capture and disseminate better information, so patients, no matter where they live, will be assured they are receiving the best care possible."

With its rollout timed to November's Lung Cancer Awareness month, Theator's technology will target the specialized field of thoracic surgery, spanning the treatment of conditions affecting the organs within the chest cavity, including the lungs, esophagus, and other thoracic structures.

"Currently, there are limited ways for surgeons to access actionable and reliable evaluations of thoracic surgical performance," said Dr. Matthew Ninan, Director of Thoracic Surgery at HCA Florida Healthcare West Division. "Objective benchmarks are yet to be defined as well. By having these measurements at our fingertips, surgeons will be able to meet crucial performance indicators for each specific task throughout the procedure, improving our outcomes and providing much-needed insights into the patient's recovery."

Despite technological advancements in the industry, many hospitals do not leverage the latest tech advancements in the OR. And, this lack of technology is felt by patients as well. A recent study commissioned by Theator found that while 80% of patients were satisfied with their surgical outcomes, nearly a quarter (24%) of them needed corrective surgery. Of the patients who had complications during surgery (15%), over half of them believed they could have been avoided (58%). And, almost a quarter of patients felt that if their surgeon were able to capture video of their surgery, they likely would have had a different result.

Theator's ability to help hospital systems increase the adoption of evidence-based surgical best practices, has helped make it a leading technology in the operating room, with hospitals around the globe signing on daily. Most recently, the company's Surgical Intelligence Platform was recognized by Fast Company as part of their annual list of Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

For more information about Theator's Surgical Intelligence Platform and its expansion into the field of thoracic, please visit www.theator.io.

About Theator

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, harnessing advanced AI and computer vision technology to generate actionable insights which improve the quality of surgical care. By making routine video capture and analysis the standard of care in surgery, Theator's Surgical Intelligence Platform derives unique insights aiming to help surgeons and hospital systems understand the causes of variability in patient outcomes and improve them in the future, while also lowering costs and streamlining procedures in the OR. Theator is partnering with leading surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to create a smarter, more transparent operating room. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgical decision-support, creating a stronger, healthier world. For more information, visit https://theator.io/ .

