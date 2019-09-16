As McDonald's Delivery Business Builds Global Momentum, The Company Hosts Third Annual McDelivery Event Across 50 Countries and Six Continents

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's now delivers to more than one million customers around the world every day. To honor this milestone, on September 19th McDonald's and Uber Eats are encouraging customers to enjoy a "Global McDelivery Night In" – one night dedicated to enjoying their craveable and delicious McDelivery favorites where they order it most: at home.

With 60% of McDelivery orders being placed at night, and a growing culture of coziness and relaxation emerging around the world, McDonald's has created a line of apparel and accessories designed to take quiet nights in to the next level – whether it's curling up on the couch for a night of relaxation or spending time with loved ones – with McDelivery. Items offered in the McDelivery Night In line, a unique collection of comfortable, on-trend items to enjoy at home including plush loungewear, socks, slippers, games and more.

"With McDelivery we're meeting our customers on their terms, and providing more ways to get their McDonald's favourites than ever before," said Steve Easterbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer, McDonald's Corporation. "In fact, globally there are more than 10 McDelivery orders placed every second. With our third annual McDelivery celebration, we're calling on our customers around the world to take a break and join us for a well-deserved night in."

Around the world, countries across six continents will bring McDelivery Night In to life on September 19th.

In the U.S., customers can order McDelivery with Uber Eats from a participating McDonald's to receive a limited edition item from the McDelivery Night In line* with $10 minimum purchase beginning at 5 p.m. local time, while supplies last. Available items in the U.S. include items ranging from cozy socks to slippers perfect for kicking up your feet in style with a Big Mac.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, well-loved TV personalities will kick-off the activation, encouraging their fans and followers to join the big night in. There will be a £0 delivery fee for Uber Eats throughout the country on the 19th, and cozy socks will be given away with orders between 5-7pm, while supplies lasts.

and , well-loved TV personalities will kick-off the activation, encouraging their fans and followers to join the big night in. There will be a £0 delivery fee for Uber Eats throughout the country on the 19 , and cozy socks will be given away with orders between , while supplies lasts. Canada will be celebrating McDelivery Night In through a partnership with Drake General Store – a Canadian retail and e-commerce shop. One hundred percent of the proceeds from all McDelivery Night In line items sold will go to supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada .

With over two decades of delivery experience in Asia and the Middle East, McDonald's is already one of the largest global delivery players, offering the service in more than 21,000 restaurants across more than 80 countries. McDelivery is expected to be a $4 billion business globally in 2019, and leverages several different models, including partnering with various third parties for ordering and delivery fulfillment. McDelivery launched in the U.S. in 2017 with partners including Uber Eats, and by the end of 2019 will be available in 10,000 restaurants, more than 70% of the U.S. system.

For more information on McDelivery Night In, visit McDeliveryNightIn.com.

About McDonald's:

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

About Uber Eats:

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 200,000 restaurants in more than 500 cities across 36 countries and six continents to offer meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes while maintaining an average delivery time under 30 minutes.

*At participating McDonald's while supplies last. Limit one item per person. Value menu and promotional pricing not valid for delivery. Delivery prices may be higher than at restaurants. Uber Eats delivery fee, service fee and small order fee apply. See Uber Eats app for details.

