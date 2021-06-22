As Medical Debts Rise, 1-800 Notify's Billing Reminder Calls Can Improve Medical Practice Operations

MIAMI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. medical practices and billing offices face higher workloads than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, automated calling services like 1-800 Notify are available to offer cost-effective and time-saving alternatives to making in-house calls for routine payment reminders.

1-800 Notify

1-800 Notify, a leader in healthcare communications solutions, can handle a medical practice's billing reminder calls, automated phone payments, and other unique communication needs. The cost-effective service is designed to help medical practices stay on top of the growing number of pending patient payments, improving the services and support they offer to their clients and patients.

With healthcare expenses and unemployment rates reaching all-time highs over the last year, medical practices and billing offices will need extra support collecting payments from thousands of newly uninsured or under-insured patients.

"Working in a medical billing office, we were sending thousands of patient statements every month," said April Bush, Office Administrator for Professional Reimbursement Managers, Inc., a medical billing firm based in Pembroke Pines, FL. "With 1-800 Notify, we are saving hundreds every month by having a billing reminder call go out to the patients instead of mailing follow-up statements. The reminder calls are almost 80% less expensive than sending another paper statement and are much more effective in getting patients to actually pay."

Satisfied 1-800 Notify clients have been able to easily integrate the innovative healthcare communication service to their office's billing systems to get workflows quickly up to date and streamlined. 1-800 Notify keeps office staff informed via regular, automated campaign reports that make updating patient financial accounts a breeze.

"We have referred several of our clients to 1-800 Notify and the types of services they offer," continued Bush. "From patient reminders to mass updates about changes in accepted insurances or moving office locations, 1-800 Notify always delivers. 1-800 Notify has changed the way we do business for the better. We will never look back!"

"At 1-800 Notify, we are proud to offer custom communication solutions to medical billing offices around the country," said Martin Trautschold, CEO of 1-800 Notify. "We design our products with these professionals in mind in order to help them offer high-quality customer service and billing solutions, especially as they continue to take on the many daily challenges associated with the COVID-19 global health pandemic."

With a 98% client retention rate, 1-800 Notify has improved patient appointment attendance and payment processing to boost the overall efficiency of medical practices. The platform provides secure and professional, HIPAA-compliant billing and appointment reminders to empower patients to manage their healthcare needs.

Furthermore, many medical practices have found that the services offered by 1-800 Notify are a cost-effective solution to traditional healthcare communication procedures. In the past, offices relied on staff members to manage patient appointments, send reminders, and collect payments. With 1-800 Notify, those tasks are left to a convenient and automatic system.

About 1-800 Notify

1-800 Notify is a healthcare communications firm that is fully HIPAA and PCI compliant, is an Epic App Orchard Partner and integrates with many systems. 1-800 Notify improves patient appointment attendance, wellness and payments while improving efficiency for hospitals, systems, physician groups, and medical billing firms. Founded in 2011, 1-800 Notify has rapidly grown to support millions of inbound IVR autopay by phone calls, two-way appointment reminders, patient wellness and broadcast messages. 1-800 Notify is proud of its 98% client retention rate. We focus on learning each client's unique needs, tailoring solutions to those needs and providing a highly reliable and scalable service -- all at a price that is difficult for our competition to match. For more information, visit www.1800notify.com.

