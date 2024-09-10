As Methane Emissions Rise, Energy Vision/Argonne National Lab Assessment Shows Rapid Growth in Renewable Natural Gas That Could Significantly Cut Them

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainable energy NGO Energy Vision today released its annual assessment of the US renewable natural gas (RNG) industry, conducted in collaboration with the US Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory (ANL). Tracking production facilities where part or all of the output is or will be used as transportation fuel, the assessment shows rapid growth in the number and capacity of RNG projects.

By the end of 2023 (the most recent period for which survey data is available) there were 542 such RNG production facilities, including 305 in operation, 126 under construction, and 111 planned -- an overall 33.8% increase and a 22% increase in total capacity over the previous two years, the new assessment finds. Those 305 operational facilities had enough capacity to fuel 96,900 refuse trucks, displacing nearly 843 million gallons of diesel annually. With another 237 RNG projects in the pipeline, rapid growth should continue.

"Our data shows rapid growth in the production of renewable natural gas from the methane created by decomposing food and other organic wastes," said Marianne Mintz, who manages the project for Argonne National Laboratory. "Capturing that methane, using it to displace fossil fuels, and burning it in vehicles significantly cuts greenhouse gas emissions."

"While the expansion of RNG production in the US documented in this assessment is an important step forward, we need to see much more if we're to have a real shot at achieving the Global Methane Pledge," said Matt Tomich, president of Energy Vision. "The US's domestic RNG production potential is 7 to 12 times greater than current production. Continued growth in the US RNG market could make this buildout possible."

While the latest Global Methane Budget shows methane emissions rising rapidly, expanding RNG production could help meet methane emissions reduction goals. Producing RNG avoids methane emissions by capturing methane biogases from decomposing organic wastes in "anaerobic digester" tanks and refining them into the lowest-carbon transportation fuel available today. RNG cuts greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty trucks and buses to near zero while displacing carbon-intensive diesel fuel. According to ANL's GREET tool, RNG made from food waste or farm manure is net carbon-negative over its lifecycle (production, transport and use), since more GHG is captured by producing it than is emitted by vehicles burning it.

