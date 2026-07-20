As Mexican Cuisine Dominates Among Younger Generations, Cacique Foods Proves the Right Cheese Changes Everything with New Authentic Mexican Shredded and Grated Cheeses

Now You Can Take Your Mexican Meals From "Meh" to Más

Cacique Foods, the nation's No. 1 brand of Hispanic cheeses, cremas and chorizos, announces its new line of Shredded and Grated Cheeses

New product line redefines Mexican-style cheese category with three versatile, protein-rich varieties: Mexican Style Four Cheese (Shredded), Queso Quesadilla (Shredded) and Queso Cotija (Grated). Each variety features high-quality ingredients, protein packed nutrition, contains no artificial flavors and is gluten-free, available in a variety of convenient, resealable bag sizes

The launch represents the brand's most significant mainstream product innovation in years and signals the start of a broader innovation agenda focused on bringing authentic Mexican flavors to more American households than ever before. The launch is backed by a renewed commitment to brand-building investment under the leadership of CEO Pedro Silveira and CMO Sibel Candemir

The launch is powered by "Kitchen to Cocina," Cacique's largest creative and paid media campaign in years, developed by Recreation Dallas. The campaign showcases how Cacique's authentic cheeses transform everyday meals into restaurant-quality dishes

IRVING, Texas, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Americans know and love authentic Mexican food, but are they able to bring that authenticity home? Mexican food is the preferred global cuisine among younger generations, with 82% of millennials and 75% of Gen Z naming it as their favorite*. Yet they can only find generic "Mexican-style" blends at the store, leaving home cooks without authentic varieties like oaxaca, asadero, quesadilla and cotija – cheeses essential to true Mexican flavor and texture. Today, Cacique Foods, the nation's No.1 brand of Hispanic cheeses, cremas and chorizos, is closing that gap with the launch of its new Shredded and Grated Cheese line – bringing Cacique's signature melt, stretch and authentic Mexican flavor to the dishes families love the most.

Cacique Foods LLC

Product Line and Innovation

Ready to melt like you mean it? Cacique is redefining the Mexican-style cheese category, moving beyond generic blends to provide the culinary integrity today's home cooks have been craving. The new line includes three versatile varieties, each crafted to deliver the authentic Mexican flavor and melt Cacique has perfected over 50 years.

Mexican Style Four Cheese (Shredded) – A signature blend of quesadilla, oaxaca, asadero and menonita, perfect for topping or melting in tacos, enchiladas, nachos, salads and more

Queso Quesadilla (Shredded) – Delivers rich, creamy melt and stretch, the gold standard for authentic Mexican quesadillas or any dish that calls for serious melting power

Queso Cotija (Grated) – Bold, sharp flavor in a convenient grated format perfect for sprinkling on tacos, salads, beans and traditional Mexican roasted corn (elotes)

Available in 7oz, 16oz and 32oz sizes in convenient resealable bags, each variety features high-quality ingredients, no artificial flavors, and gluten-free credentials. The products are now rolling out at retailers nationwide.

"Cooking Mexican food at home is having its biggest moment yet, and today's cooks won't compromise on authenticity," said Sibel Candemir, Chief Marketing Officer at Cacique Foods. "For 50 years, Cacique has brought authentic Mexican flavor to home kitchens. Now, we're expanding that legacy in the shredded cheese aisle, making it easier than ever to prepare Mexican dishes with the convenience today's cooks expect and the authentic taste they deserve."

Enhanced Packaging and Consumer Focus

The new Shredded and Grated Cheeses line comes with a vibrant packaging redesign that puts consumer needs front and center, making it easier than ever to create flavorful, authentic Mexican dishes at home.

The revitalized packaging highlights key benefits including protein-packed nutrition, gluten-free and no artificial flavors, while showcasing vibrant food imagery and specific usage ideas for melting, topping and more.

Leadership, Innovation and Brand Investment

Under the leadership of new CEO Pedro Silveira and CMO Sibel Candemir, Cacique Foods is doubling down on brand-building investment, aggressive innovation and nationwide distribution expansion. The new Shredded and Grated Cheeses represent the company's largest product innovation in years and signal its commitment to a robust pipeline designed to bring authentic Mexican dishes and flavors to mainstream tables.

This investment extends beyond product innovation, with Cacique also launching a major creative campaign to introduce the new line and inspire consumers to bring authentic Mexican flavors into their everyday cooking.

The new "Kitchen to Cocina" campaign, developed by Recreation Dallas, centers on a simple truth: everyone loves Mexican food, but it hasn't always been easy to recreate restaurant-quality dishes at home.

The creative message is built on transformation, showing that the difference between good enough and the real thing is the cheese. Cacique's cheese melts better and adds that traditional, authentic flavor to instantly upgrade any meal, turning a basic kitchen into a true cocina.

In support of the campaign, Cacique is launching its largest digital media plan in years, reaching Hispanic and mainstream consumers in both English and Spanish. Starting July 20, the campaign will launch with video advertising across Connect TV (CTV), Meta, YouTube, TikTok, and programmatic in-stream video, along with programmatic static display advertising.

As demand for authentic Mexican cuisine continues to surge across America, Cacique is investing aggressively behind innovation, brand building and distribution expansion to accelerate the category's growth and bring authentic Mexican products to new consumers nationwide.

Availability

Ready to make real Mexican food at home? Cacique Shredded and Grated Cheeses are rolling out now at retailers nationwide. Find them near you by visiting the store locator and discover recipes built for irresistible cheese melts, stretch and flavor at CaciqueFoods.com.

About Cacique Foods LLC

Family-founded in 1973 on the principles of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity, Cacique Foods LLC is now one of the country's top Hispanic food brands—the #1 producer of Hispanic cheeses, creams, chorizos and salsas in the United States. Cacique Foods LLC is celebrating 50 years of producing authentic, fresh and high-quality Hispanic products. For more information, please visit www.CaciqueFoods.com

*Source: Datassential, Consumer Preferences, June 2022

SOURCE Cacique Foods LLC