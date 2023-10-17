As MFA Issues Puts Programmatic Curation Center Stage, Omnicom Media Group's SSP Standardization Initiative Assures Premium Inventory That Delivers on Value and Values Mandates

OMG's Council on Accountability and Standards (CASA) Continues to Turn Up the Heat on Transparency and Safety During Advertising Week

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has launched an SSP Standardization Initiative to drive practices and capabilities that will increase advertiser ROI and brand safety for SSP investment by enabling buyers to curate premium inventory at scale.

CASA SSP STANDARDS

The standards were developed by OMG's Council on Accountability and Standards in Advertising (CASA) - a collaboration of OMG agencies, clients and media partners committed to enhancing quality control and transparency for advertisers across CTV, retail, social and SSP channels - and are organized around four core advertiser rights and partner capability pillars.

"Revelations about the prevalence of Made for Advertising (MFA) sites siphoning spend from legitimate publishers left advertisers questioning if their supply is working as hard as it should," says OMG Managing Director for Digital Activation Ryan Eusanio. "Understanding that the biggest gains in value – and best alignment with brand values - can be achieved from better supply curation, CASA has been engaging with six of the major SSPs to establish the capabilities needed to enable buyers to curate premium inventory at scale."

Just four months after the SSP Standardization Initiative was launched, all six partners are enabled on at least half of the CASA-recommended capabilities, with multiple platforms approaching 90 percent enablement.

"CASA provides a clear framework for what is important to Omnicom to deliver higher value for their advertisers. Our tools fit well with CASA by providing them the ability to curate inventory and to layer audience data on the sell side at a very granular level," says Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer at Magnite, the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform. "Coalescing around CASA drives greater collaboration between the buy and sell side, bringing more clarity and confidence in the process. By working closely with OMG's CASA, Magnite is creating more transparent supply paths that advertisers can transact through while benefiting from our preferred supply relationships and advanced features."

"The work coming out of OMG's CASA SSP initiative has positive implications way beyond the US market, with buyers all over the world able to leverage the enhanced reporting capabilities that OMG are establishing with leading SSPs," says Mike Zaneis, President and CEO of Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), the leading global initiative fighting to stop criminal activity and increase trust and transparency in digital advertising. "We see this initiative as very complimentary to the work we are carrying out at Tag Trustnet."

Today's announcement is the second in a series of Advertising Week reports from OMG revealing the advances in advertiser control and seller transparency that the CASA initiative is enabling across social, SSP, retail and CTV channels.

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best -in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 23,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe.

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

SOURCE Omnicom Media Group