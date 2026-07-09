AS MIAMI PREPARES TO VOTE IN AUGUST, THE MIAMI MARINE STADIUM EMERGES AS A DEFINING QUESTION ABOUT THE CITY'S WATERFRONT FUTURE

MIAMI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, Miami residents will vote on the future of the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key, one of the city's most recognizable waterfront landmarks and a long-dormant piece of its public shoreline.

Bring Back Marine Stadium Press Event

Built in 1963 and shuttered following Hurricane Andrew, the Marine Stadium has remained inactive for decades, despite continued interest in its potential role within the city's evolving waterfront. As the referendum approaches, preservation remains at the heart of the conversation, with organizations like Bring Back Marine Stadium continuing to educate and advocate for the landmark's restoration. The discussion has also expanded to include what kind of experiences, public spaces, and cultural opportunities Miami should prioritize along Biscayne Bay in the years ahead.

Miami's waterfront today includes a wide mix of public parks, walking paths, marinas, and waterfront dining that draw residents to the water in different ways. Within that landscape, the Marine Stadium stands apart as a large-scale civic space directly on the bay, one that could support shared cultural experiences, public gatherings, and everyday use in a single setting rather than fragmented across smaller locations.

In its restored form, the stadium would operate less as a traditional venue and more as a public waterfront destination where programming and daily life intersect. It would be a place where families spend extended time together outdoors, where weekend festivals and cultural events take place alongside informal afternoons by the water, and where the shoreline becomes an active part of everyday life, inviting residents to connect with the bay in new ways.

The value of that kind of space is increasingly tied to how cities define themselves. Modern urban centers are investing in large, open-air destinations that combine culture, recreation, and entertainment into shared environments that remain active beyond individual events. In that context, the Marine Stadium reflects a broader shift toward experience-driven public space, one that prioritizes atmosphere, accessibility, and repeat use.

There is also a clear economic dimension to that shift. Tourism remains one of Miami-Dade County's largest economic engines, supporting roughly 200,000 jobs across hospitality, restaurants, transportation, and related industries. Large-scale venues and recurring events play a significant role in sustaining that ecosystem, generating activity that extends beyond a single site and into surrounding neighborhoods and businesses.

At its core, however, the Marine Stadium conversation is also about access, specifically, how residents experience Biscayne Bay in their daily lives. The stadium sits in one of the most visually significant parts of the city, and its restoration would create a public space where the waterfront is not limited to private residences or exclusive venues, but becomes part of a shared civic experience. It is an opportunity to create a place where being on the water is not incidental, but central to how the space is used.

The Marine Stadium has remained largely unused since the early 1990s, despite decades of community interest in its future. Its restoration would reintroduce a landmark that has long been part of Miami's cultural memory, while also redefining its role for a new generation of residents who experience the city differently than those who first knew it.

As the August vote approaches, Miami residents are being asked to consider not only the importance of preserving the Marine Stadium's legacy, but also the opportunity to restore it as a world-class waterfront destination for future generations. The referendum represents a chance to bring one of Miami's most iconic landmarks back to life as a place where culture, recreation, and community can once again thrive.

For decades, the Miami Marine Stadium has stood as a symbol of the city's architectural innovation and waterfront identity. Today, it stands as an opportunity to ensure that future generations experience the same sense of connection, celebration, and civic pride that made the stadium a beloved gathering place in the first place. The decision this August is about preserving Miami's past while investing in a future that keeps its waterfront vibrant, accessible, and alive.

The referendum asks voters to approve a management agreement with Global Spectrum, an Oak View Group company, to operate the Marine Stadium on behalf of the City of Miami. If approved, Oak View Group, alongside its local partner, Breakwater Hospitality Group, will oversee the restoration, activation, and operation of the venue.

Vote YES on #172 on August 18th in the City of Miami elections. If you live in the City of Miami and would like to request a Vote by Mail Ballot, please call 305-499-8444 or email [email protected]. For more information about the effort to support the Miami Marine Stadium Referendum, please visit www.bringbackmarinestadium.com.

Paid political advertisement paid for and approved by Let's Bring Back Marine Stadium PC 6619 S. Dixie Highway, No. 148 Miami, FL 33143

SOURCE Breakwater Hospitality Group; Bring Back Marine Stadium