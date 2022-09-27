As Microsoft and Zoom Gain UCaaS Market Share, BYOC Coming on Strong

RENO, Nev., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Q2 data from Synergy Research Group shows that Microsoft and Zoom continue to grow their share of the UCaaS market. As the Q2 UCaaS subscriber base grew 20% from last year, both Microsoft and Zoom grew by 40%. They both now have market shares of around 10%, compared to 2019 when Microsoft was only a minor player and Zoom first launched a service. Meanwhile the subscriber base of market leader RingCentral grew by 24% in the second quarter, enabling it to maintain a market share of around 21%. Of the other leading vendors, 8x8, Cisco and LogMeIn all grew their subscriber counts but saw their market shares remain relatively flat. Lower down the market share ranking, Dialpad was the most notable vendor with a growth rate far above the overall market growth rate.

UCaaS Market Share Trends

Total UCaaS subscriber numbers are now over 21 million, having doubled since the end of 2019. The worldwide market continues to be dominated by the US which accounts for almost three quarters of all UCaaS subscribers. While growth is strong in all regions, market development is still in the early days in most other countries, with the UK and Germany being by far the largest markets outside of the US.

"Across all segments the Covid pandemic helped to accelerate the transition away from on-premise PBX and towards UCaaS. This provided a big boost to specialist UCaaS vendors, with RingCentral being strong across the board, while Microsoft does particularly well in the mid-market and Zoom is the main challenger in large enterprises," said Jeremy Duke, Synergy Research Group's founder and Chief Analyst. "As the UCaaS boom continues, one interesting recent development has been the rise of so-called BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) solutions. BYOC UCaaS enables enterprises to utilize their existing UCaaS or Hosted PBX investments within a collaboration platform, without the need of ripping and replacing what is currently deployed. We forecast strong growth for both UCaaS & BYOC UCaaS over the next five years."

About Synergy Research Group

Synergy provides quarterly market tracking and segmentation data on IT and Cloud related markets, including vendor revenues by segment and by region. Market shares and forecasts are provided via Synergy's uniquely designed online database SIA™, which enables easy access to complex data sets. Synergy's Competitive Matrix™ and CustomView™ take this research capability one step further, enabling our clients to receive on-going quantitative market research that matches their internal, executive view of the market segments they compete in.

Synergy Research Group helps marketing and strategic decision makers around the world via its syndicated market research programs and custom consulting projects. For nearly two decades, Synergy has been a trusted source for quantitative research and market intelligence.

To speak to an analyst or to find out more about how to access Synergy's market data, please contact Heather Gallo @ [email protected] or at 775-785-3113.

SOURCE Synergy Research Group