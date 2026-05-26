As Millions Turn to GLP-1 Medications, Mía Launches a Fiber-First Protein Shake to Close the Fiber Gap

22g fiber. 27g protein. Created to meaningfully close the modern fiber gap.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With #fibermaxxing trending and GLP-1 medications reshaping how Americans eat, one nutritional gap remains unaddressed: fiber. Today, that changes.

The Fiber Gap

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95% of Americans don't get enough fiber. Daily intake averages just 14–16g, yet women need 25–30g and men need 38g (American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, 2017; NHANES 2013–2018). For consumers on GLP-1 medications eating less overall, the fiber gap becomes even harder to close. Without sufficient fiber, high-protein diets shift gut microbiota toward protein fermentation, producing harmful byproducts (Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, 2024). Fiber isn't just an add-on. It's what makes protein work better.

Introducing Mía

Mía officially launches its Fiber-First Shake, a high-fiber protein shake and dietary supplement created to address a major nutritional gap. While most protein shakes marketed as "high fiber" contain just 3–10g, Mía delivers 22g of fiber and 27g of protein per serving, plus adaptogens, digestive enzymes, supergreens, and 15+ vitamins and minerals across 15 servings. Available at miafiber.com.

"I created Mía after finding no shake that prioritized fiber without giving up the protein. I didn't want to compromise one thing to get another. For anyone on the go who can't take twenty different things, this shake delivers consistency and results."

Jennifer Holt, Founder, Mía

Ingredients:

27g plant protein from organic pea and rice protein

22g dietary fiber from acacia gum + FOS prebiotic blend

17 digestive enzymes for gut comfort and absorption

Functional mushrooms including Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, and Chaga

Supergreens including spirulina, chlorella, barley grass, and wheat grass

Antioxidant fruits including Camu Camu, Maqui Berry, and Pomegranate

200 calories per serving

Rich chocolate flavor sweetened with Monk Fruit

No added sugar. No dairy. No compromise.

About Mía

Mía means "mine" in Spanish. Our mission: comfort through fiber-first nutrition. A decision to reclaim one's own body. @miafiberfirstritual on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Holt, Founder, Mía

miafiber.com

(512) 271-6828

[email protected]

Contains sesame. See label for full allergen information.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Mía